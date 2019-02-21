Common Kings perform at Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay Casino

If you go …

South Cali group Common Kings are coming back to Tahoe.

They'll be performing at Crystal Bay Casino Wednesday, Feb. 27. If you're looking for a break from the winter weather without really leaving the basin, this is the show for you.

Common Kings has a Southern California pop sound (see: "Take Her" and"Today's A New Day"). It's feel good music with an Island vibe.

That sounds comes from listening to and mimicking a diverse group of musicians, including Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Jim Croce, Michael Jackson, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Gipsy Kings, Earth Wind and Fire, Bob Marley and more, according to the group's online bio.

"These influences originate from each band members love for various genres, and widespread knowledge of music."

While the influence are diverse, the sound is very much pop music, with songs such as "One Day" accompanied with a music video featuring cars, money, booze … you know … the staples of any decent pop music video.

Recommended Stories For You

Kidding aside, the music is fun, danceable and perfect for the dead of weather.

Common Kinds perform at Crystal Bay with special guest Nattali Rize starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the show.

Learn more about Common Kings at commonkings.com.