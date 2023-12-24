Common sense and legal basis to limit VHRs in certain areas (Opinion)

Danny Tarkanian



I personally believe Vacation Home Rentals (VHR) should be banned in residentially zoned neighborhoods unless located in a high transient occupancy area such as near a ski resort or casino, and in that case, the county should change the zoning. There are other commissioners who feel VHRs are appropriate in any residential neighborhood.

As one prominent politician put it, “politics is the art of compromise”. I realize I do not have the votes to achieve my position, and it is becoming clear, the other commissioners do not have the votes for their position.

In an effort to reach a compromise, that won’t please everyone, but is fair to most, and which this Board might accept, I used the specific language of Douglas County’s Code for VHRs to suggest the following:

Section 20.622.020 B (4) and (6) state, “…The Board finds that Lake Tahoe Township is the only appropriate and logical choice for the operation of short-term vacation home rentals… The area dominates Douglas County’s lodging and recreational use… This planning area… is rich in recreational activities and is the primary center of the casino resort industry for the County.”

Some have argued for a broad interpretation of recreational activities that includes any camping, hiking, boating or water sports.

However, the Code allows VHRs in the Tahoe Township but bans them in the Carson Valley. There must be something unique and different in the Tahoe Township which makes it the “only appropriate and logical choice” for VHRs.

The Carson Valley has a large lake for boating, fishing, and water sports. It is “rich” with camping spots, hiking trails, hot springs, off road racing and historic attractions. The only thing it doesn’t have which the Tahoe Township does is ski resorts and the hotel and casino corridor.

Section 20.622.020 B (8) states, “Obtaining a VHR permit is not a right…Douglas County reserves the right to determine which permit locations are appropriate.”

VHRs are not a property right. No one has a right to a VHR permit! The BOCC has the legal right to determine where VHRs are appropriate in the Tahoe Township and where they are not.

Adhering to the specific language of the Douglas County Code, I suggested that most VHRs be located next to the ski resort and hotel and casino corridors, the two unique characteristics of the Tahoe Township, and where most of the transient occupancy occurs. VHRs would be reduced as it moves further away taking into consideration the safety and transient nature of the neighborhood. VHRs would be banned in neighborhoods far removed from the ski resorts and hotel and casino corridor.

The BOCC adopted the first part of my proposal when it voted to allow VHR permits to 30% of the homes in Tahoe Village, which is located next to the Heavenly Ski Resort. The Board will vote on the second part in January. Today, the Board will decide the third part.

You can argue where a ban of VHRs is most appropriate. There is no perfect answer. North of Cave Rock was chosen because it is more than six miles from the ski resorts and hotel and casino corridor. Glenbrook, where most of the VHRs would be affected, is 10 miles away. There is little transient activity in this area besides VHRs. There are no public beaches, public docks or public golf courses and few, if any, restaurants and public lodging facilities. The public Micro-Transit System is not even considering service in the area because of lack of demand.

Section 20.622.020 B (7) requires the use of VHRs to “resemble the existing residential uses made by resident owners and lessees, in terms of occupancy, the number of vehicles, and the nature of living in a neighborhood.”

A large majority of homes north of Cave Rock have banned VHRs to the general public (rentals are limited to members of HOA). In fact, there are only eleven VHR permit holders which rent to the general public. Rentals to the general public substantially increases the number of occupants, the number of vehicles at each home, and the number of people using private amenities.

Banning VHRs north of Cave Rock will make VHRs resemble the existing residential uses as required by Douglas County Code.