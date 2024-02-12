Community asked to take anonymous survey to help in superintendent search

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The Washoe County School District is asking for its community members to participate in an anonymous survey regarding the superintendent search. Incline Village is in Washoe County.

The survey is available until Friday, Feb. 23. It can be accessed at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/14118 and then select Superintendent Search Survey.

This survey gives Washoe County residents an opportunity to communicate what qualities they would like the next superintendent of schools to have. Input from the community is an important part of the selection process, the press release stated.

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees aims to make a final selection by mid-May. The board would like the district’s new leader to start on or before July 1.

The district hired McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development to assist the district with the search process. The firm will help the board identify and screen candidates.

The website where the survey is located also has additional information on the superintendent search.

It was created to keep the Washoe County community informed during the superintendent search process. It also will facilitate opportunities for community input.

The position became available after Dr. Susan Enfield announced her resignation Nov. 20, 2023.

On Dec. 12, 2023, the board hired Dr. Kristen McNeill as the Interim Superintendent. The next day, Dr. McNeill assumed the role of Washoe County Superintendent of Schools.

On Jan. 9, 2024, the board approved the official job description.

The summary job description states that under the direction of the board, the superintendent serves as the Chief Executive Officer for the Washoe County School District. The superintendent is responsible for providing educational and operational leadership, and facilitating the achievement of desired outcomes in service to our students, staff, and community.

The minimum qualifications include any combination of education and experience that could likely provide the required knowledge and skills.

A typical way to obtain the knowledge and skills would be:

1. Master’s degree in Educational Administration, Leadership, Management, or related field or doctorate is preferred.

AND

2. At least five years of experience as an executive-level leader. Experience serving preK-12 education systems desired.

Currently have, or possess, within three years of, a valid Nevada School Administrator License.

The following are competencies for successful performance.

Knowledge of:

• Best practices in school district administration and leadership

• Finance and organizational budget management

• Legislative and policy making process

• Federal and state laws impacting education

• Conflict resolution and consensus building

• Change management strategies

• Principles of effective leadership and management, staff supervision and administration.

Skilled in:

• Improving academic and/or organizational success

• Interpersonal relations and trust building

• Listening and communicating effectively, verbally and in writing in both a responsive and anticipatory fashion

• Public speaking

• Legislative engagement and policy influence

• Dealing positively and constructively with conflict and developing consensus through problem solving

• Analyzing, planning, organizing, assigning and coordinating activities him/herself and of staff

• Data informed decision making

• Use of common computer software programs.

The work environment, conditions and exposures are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities.

The environment involves everyday risks or discomforts that require normal safety precautions typical of offices, meetings and training rooms, libraries, residences, or commercial vehicles.

The physical demands are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The work is sedentary. Typically, the employee sits comfortably at work. There may be some walking, standing, bending, carrying, lifting or driving involved.

The Washoe County School District is committed to providing a safe and respectful learning and working environment for students, staff and visitors.

The district prohibits bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination based on an individual’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, veterans or military status, marital status, disability or the presence of any sensory, physical or mental handicap in any of its educational programs/activities and employment, or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The district prohibits discrimination against any youth group listed in Title 36, as a patriotic society, (i.e. Boy Scouts of America) from access to public school facilities use.