Community celebrates the life of Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Chairman

RENO, Nev. – Reno-Sparks Indian Colony’s (RSIC) most renowned Tribal Chairman of 32 years, Arlan D. Melendez; the basketball star who wanted to open a hotdog stand to fundraise for his All-Indian Men’s Basketball team called “Nevada Spirit” and was denied by tribal leadership in 1987, which inspired his political career; has died. He was 77 years old.

Melendez is longest serving Tribal Chairman in Nevada and possibly the United States. He peacefully passed away on June 17, 2025 surrounded by his family and loved ones in Reno.

Arlan D. Melendez, a Paiute Indian served the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony; a federally recognized Tribal Government representing Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe tribal members; for 36 years total, 32 years as Chairman.

He was first elected to the Tribal Council in 1987 as the Tribal Council Treasurer. In 1990, Melendez was elected as Vice-Chairman and in 1991, elected as Tribal Chairman. Melendez held 8 terms as the Tribal Chairman until his retirement in December 2023.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share the news of Chairman Arlan Melendez’s passing. Arlan was a beloved and cherished leader, role model and mentor to many,” Chairman Daryl D. Gardipe stated. “He truly was a servant to the people and to the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony. We will strive to honor his memory by living a life of integrity, showing love and kindness to others and finding the joy in the simple things.”

Chairman Melendez began his political career under the administration of former Chairman of 21 years, Lance Astor. During a time when tribes were actively engaged in cultural preservation, land management, legal advocacy and efforts to strengthen self-governance, while continuing to face challenges related to historical injustices and ongoing issues regarding resource control and authority.

In this era, the main focus for tribes across the nation were on the ongoing effects of the Indian Termination Policy and the subsequent push for tribal self-determination. Some tribes were still working to overcome the impacts of termination policies enacted in the mid-20th century, while others were actively engaged in asserting their rights and seeking greater autonomy. There was also a collective effort by tribes to regain lost lands and resources.

The 80’s saw the beginning of tribal gaming and diverse tribal economic development business plans to create a sustainable tribal economy for self-sustainability. It was an exciting time for tribes in Nevada.

RSIC founded its police department, tribal court, head start facility, and utilities department to provide water and sewer services. Additionally, RSIC began its smoke shop franchise endeavor; they built the tribal gym and park for the community; and the Tribal Council passed legislation to modernize their government processes.

And in 1986, the year before Chairman Melendez was elected, RSIC purchased 1920 acres in Hungry Valley to build housing. With the vision to provide the opportunity to RSIC tribal members to revive traditional practices and more thoroughly educate the children about the environment that supported and sustained the Washoe, Paiute and Shoshone ancestors.

Melendez continued the progress and vision of the tribal leaders before him.

Under Chairman Melendez’s leadership, the RSIC maintained a strong and fiscally sound government. With his guidance, RSIC took advantage of its location within an urban area to create a viable economic tax base, which allowed the tribe to purchase land and attract business development to the reservation.

Furthermore, Melendez led the charge of the Nevada Native Nations Lands Act, H.R. 2455. President Barak Obama signed into law on October 7, 2016. This federal law transferred about 71,000 acres of land to six tribes in Nevada. The idea for this transfer commenced when Congressman Mark Amodei brought Indian Affairs Committee Chairman, Don Young to Nevada and the tribes discussed their need for more land. It took years of politicking to make this possible. RSIC was “landlocked” and they could not build any more houses on their original 20 acres. RSIC received 13,434 conjoining acreage to it Hungry Valley land base. Melendez believed housing was just one of the many benefits the transfer of land provides.

On March 25, 2025, RSIC broke ground on Phase I construction of a $12.3 million 25-Lot Housing Subdivision Project in Hungry Valley.

Melendez also served as the President of the Colony Enterprise Authority, which oversaw the Three Nations Management Corporation; or cannabis operations.

His leadership and experience helped Nevada Tribes collaborate with partners at the Federal, State, and Local levels. Chairman Melendez was appointed to the United States Commission on Civil Rights in 2005 and was specifically appointed by Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid. He is only the second American Indian to ever serve on the Civil Rights Commission since it was founded in 1957 by President Dwight Eisenhower. In 2010, Chairman Melendez was also appointed by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval to the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee. In 2016, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak appointed Chairman Melendez to the Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Chairman Melendez has held a number of national and local leadership roles throughout his career. He represented the Western Region as the Area Vice-President, three times, for the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). He served as the Chair of the NCAI Taxation Subcommittee until his retirement and had a lifetime membership. In addition, Chairman Melendez served on the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC) and the Contract Support Cost Committee as an advocate for Indian Health Care. He served on the Tribal Health Steering Committee for the Phoenix Area IHS area from 2011-2019. Chairman Melendez is a past-President and Secretary/Treasurer of the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada. He has also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA). He received an American Indian Community Leader of the Year award from the Nevada Indian Commission, and the National Indian Health Service publicly honored Chairman Melendez for his significant contributions to their respective national organizations.

He graduated from Truckee Meadows Community College and attended the University of Nevada Reno. Melendez is also an Armed Forces Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.

Arlan is an icon in Indian Country. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony has been blessed with a dependable and accountable leader who shown his people true balance in keeping traditional values; advocating for language & culture and the protection of land and water; while keeping Reno-Sparks Indian Colony progressive to provide a healthy economy for much needed services to tribal members & community.

He exemplified every aspect of a Chief. He was a spiritual leader who symbolized wisdom, strength and guidance. He was a jokester; a selfless, family and god loving man. He consistently lived up to his promises and character, offering unwavering commitment, reliability and loyalty.

His leadership has set an example to be followed in the future and cherished by those who were fortunate enough to have experienced it for themselves. His legacy will live on in the lives he’s influenced. His visionary and servitude style of leadership has proven to enhance all aspects of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and tribes across Turtle Island (North America).

“There is no greater evidence of progress than the building of friendships with all people,” Chairman Arlan D. Melendez once said.

Chairman Arlan D. Melendez is survived by his wife Joyce, and children: Tonia George, Eric Fillmore-Melendez, Adrianna Gutierrez, Neiko Melendez and Clifford (Terri) Robinson and a loving legacy of grandchildren.

“Chairman Melendez will be remembered as one of the most important and impactful leaders in our region. He created stability, access to healthcare, and economic prosperity for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and everyone in our community. I am so saddened by his passing and the County is sending love to his family, friends, and community members of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony,” said Alexis Hill, Chair of the Washoe County Commission

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony sends their deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Chairman Melendez’s family during this sad time.

