Community Foundation in Tahoe awards nearly $400,000 in grants to local nonprofits
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Through the generosity of its donors, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation has once again broken its record on competitive grants made! The Community Foundation is proud to announce that it has granted nearly $400,000 through its Community Impact Grants in 2024, benefiting nonprofit organizations in the Lake Tahoe basin.
These annual competitive grants allow nonprofit organizations to request support focused on the Community Foundation’s five focus areas: well-being, education, arts and culture, environment, and community engagement. Volunteer members serving on the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee review each grant proposal and award the most impactful opportunities.
Last year, the Community Foundation expanded this opportunity by inviting its Donor Advised Fund holders to co-invest in the Community Impact Grants by providing summaries of the proposals and giving them the opportunity to make grant recommendations from their funds. These co-investments, when combined with the Community Foundation’s funds, have led to back-to-back record setting years for Community Impact Grants.
“The growth of support through co-investments in 2023 was extremely inspiring,” says the Community Foundation’s Donor Services Director, Mackenzie Little, “and when given this opportunity again in 2024, our donors were compelled to give even more.” These co-investment opportunities inform donors of direct needs and allow them the ability to expand the collective support for nonprofits serving the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Not only did donor co-investments increase, but the Community Foundation also allocated additional Community Impact Grant money in 2024. These combined increases mean that the Community Foundation granted out over $100,000 more this year than last year and nearly doubled the number of organizations who were funded.
The 2024 Community Impact Grant recipients were:
- Achieve Tahoe
- Adventure Risk Challenge
- Bike Tahoe
- Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe
- Boys and Girls Club North Lake Tahoe
- Bread and Broth
- Classical Tahoe
- Clean Up the Lake
- El Dorado Search and Rescue
- Encompass Youth
- Gateway Mountain Center
- Headwater Science Institute
- High Fives Foundation
- Incline Education Fund
- Lake Tahoe Community College
- Lake Tahoe Dance Collective
- League to Save Lake Tahoe
- Live Violence Free
- Pet Network Humane Society
- Read with Me
- Saint Joseph Community Land Trust
- Sierra Community House
- Sierra Nevada Alliance
- Sierra State Parks Association
- SOS Outreach
- Tahoe Arts Project
- Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless
- Tahoe Community Nursery School
- Tahoe Family Solutions
- Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
- Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue
- Tahoe Prosperity Center
- Tahoe Rim Trail Association
- Tahoe Youth and Family Services
- Tahoe’s Connection for Families
- Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society
Each year, the Community Foundation’s Giving for Good campaign raises funds that go back into the community through Community Impact Grants.
“When you invest in Giving for Good, you become part of our commitment to the Tahoe community through the support of our dedicated nonprofits,” says the Community Foundation’s CEO, Claudia Andersen. “Our donors who generously partnered with us through co-investment this year have helped us to increase this significant investment in our Tahoe community, touching the lives of every person who lives and plays at the lake.”
For more information on Community Impact Grants and for a full description of grants awarded in 2024, visit our Latest News at http://www.parasol.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.