Community gathers to celebrate Momentum film on PBS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe community came together for a heartwarming celebration of the newly released PBS version of Momentum Film, directed and produced by Michelle Aguilar and Lane Power on Tuesday, June 11. The event, held at the South Tahoe Association of Realtors Building, was a delightful evening filled with food, drinks, and a silent auction, all aimed at supporting the expansion of the Momentum Mentors program to more youth in the area and beyond.

Attendees were treated to pizza, popcorn, and candy as they settled in to watch the brand new PBS version of Momentum. The atmosphere was vibrant, with families, friends, and community members enjoying the show together. Admission was free, and the turnout was impressive, showcasing the community’s strong support for the Momentum Mentors initiative.

The event featured a silent auction with contributions from local businesses and individuals, including The Heartbeat Brand, the Uppendahl Family, the Wallace Family, Tahoe Arts Project, and Mile High Fishing Charters. Petal Kindness generously donated flowers, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.

Key sponsors for the Momentum Documentary included:

Marcella Foundation

Tahoe Arts Project

Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival

South Shore Glass and Door – Champion Sponsor

South Tahoe Association of Realtors – Event Space Sponsor

Vinny’s Pizza – Food Donations

Individual sponsors who made significant contributions included Bradley Herman, Doug Rosner, Peggy and Phil Blowney, Thea and Art Wendorf, Mary Alber, David Borges, and Susan Sybert.

During the event, the first group of Momentum Mentors was honored for their invaluable contributions to piloting and creating the initial version of our youth mentorship process. Their dedication and hard work have laid the foundation for a program that promises to inspire and support students across the community.

The first group of Momentum Mentors. Provided

Ryan Wallace, Marcella Foundation Director of Leadership and Volunteer Engagement, shared his thoughts on the evening: “Goal one was to have fun and celebrate Momentum airing on PBS, pizza, popcorn, candy, and a great movie, easy, that goal was never in doubt. The scarier mission was to ask for and imagine people supporting a new program, a young foundation, and me as an individual. It was impossible not to harbor some uncertainty, but Tahoe continued its streak of being an unrivaled community. Incredible outpouring of support, our gratitude extends beyond the scope of words for the boost the participants of this event provided us. I promise to prove those contributions were well placed. People want to help, and people need help. Momentum Mentors has the tools, the resources, and a relentless desire to connect them. I envisioned this, and seeing it materialize is akin to rocket fuel poured into my tank. I sincerely wish this feeling on everyone and encourage all to work hard for their dreams. Watch Momentum, share it and please support Marcella Foundation’s work and Momentum Mentors.”

As the evening concluded, it was clear that the event had not only raised funds for the Momentum Mentors program but also brought the community closer together. The continued support and enthusiasm from sponsors and attendees alike ensure that the Momentum Mentors program will grow and positively impact even more students in the future.

For more information about sponsoring Momentum Mentors or to get involved, please visit the Marcella Foundation’s website .