Community input sought for US 50 East Shore traffic improvement plan

A view from the top of Cave Rock on Lake Tahoe's East Shore.

Getty Images

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Nevada transportation officials are seeking input from community members to gather feedback on proposals for future traffic improvements to U.S. Highway 50 on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is hosting public listening tours at 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Kahle Community Center and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority boardroom, located at 169 U.S. 50, Stateline.

Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information.

Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288.

Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated the highway between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border at Stateline and gathered public feedback through two rounds of public listening tours.

The listening sessions gathered public feedback on the highway, including community concerns with speeding, on-highway parking, access to and from the highway and more. The community feedback was then used to develop initial high-level concepts for public review.

Public input on these initial concepts have now been incorporated into vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies to enhance roadway travel and safety for all.

The upcoming listening tour offers community members an opportunity to provide final feedback on the proposed highway improvement strategies. When completed in December, the plan will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types.

The plan was developed cooperatively with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe Transportation District, USDA Forest Service, Douglas County and other stakeholders, and is consistent with state and regional transportation and environmental goals established in the Lake Tahoe Bi-State Compact.

Average daily peak-season traffic on the highway has grown from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 20,000 in 2019. During a recent four-year period, crash rates were more than 50% higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared to similar highways across the state.

Amid increasing traffic, NDOT also plans additional highway improvements in coming years. In 2023, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. By controlling all directions of travel, the signal will help provide designated and safer access to and from the highway.

Within the coming five years, the department also plans to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive.

For more information, visit dot.nv.gov or call 775-888-7000.