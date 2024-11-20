Community invited to farewell celebration for UC Davis Underwater Lake Tahoe Lounge at Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences

Event Details: What : Farewell Celebration for the UC Davis Underwater Lake Tahoe Lounge

: Farewell Celebration for the UC Davis Underwater Lake Tahoe Lounge When : December 13, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

: December 13, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Where: UC Davis Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Community members, volunteers, and docents are invited to come together for a special farewell celebration for the beloved UC Davis Underwater Lake Tahoe Lounge, an immersive space at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center created to give visitors a unique, in-depth view of the diverse life beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe. This gathering will be held on December 13, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. at the Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village, allowing the community to say goodbye before the exhibit closes.

“We are hosting this event to memorialize the “Underwater Lake Tahoe Exhibit” and the beautiful work and effort of muralist Susie Alexander,” says Heather Segale, Director of Education and Outreach for UC Davis TERC.

The Underwater Lake Tahoe Lounge was conceived in 2018 and created in partnership with Sierra Nevada University (SNU) and UC Davis in response to visitor requests for a deeper understanding of Lake Tahoe’s aquatic ecosystem.

The creation of the mural and the interactive augmented reality components were financially supported by local community partners the Parasol Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Incline Village, Tahoe Maritime Foundation, and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, as well as by the national organization the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

Since opening in June 2022, following approval in December 2021 by the SNU administration and board, the lounge has provided an immersive educational experience that has captivated visitors, young and old, with its intricate and colorful murals. Alexander brought the lake’s iconic fish, plants, and underwater landscapes to life, helping viewers understand and appreciate the rich biodiversity of Lake Tahoe.

The farewell event offers an opportunity to celebrate the lounge’s impact on the community and visitors.

“The Underwater Lounge, which still functions as a student lounge, has been an excellent place for visitors to the Tahoe Science Center to hang out, ask each other discussion questions, participate in the underwater scavenger hunt, watch videos about underwater research, or investigate the mural while waiting for their science center tour,” says Segale.

Attendees will have a final chance to view and experience the vibrant murals and reflect on the beauty and mystery of Lake Tahoe’s underwater life.

All are welcome to attend this community event, which will include light refreshments and remarks from UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center representatives, community members who contributed to and supported the creation of this educational space, and mural artist Alexander. The farewell celebration will also be a time for attendees to share their memories and document the mural, preserving the legacy of a space that brought Lake Tahoe’s wonders closer to all.

For more information, please contact the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center at tercinfo@ucdavis.edu , 775-881-7560, ext. 7474, or at https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events .