Community invited to Flag Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 795

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites community members and visitors to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion to the Flag Day ceremony to properly dispose of American flags that are no longer serviceable.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe.

Many Americans proudly fly the U.S. Flag at their homes and offices, but what do you do with the flag when it’s old and tattered and you’re ready for a new one? Don’t just throw it in the trash — that’s considered disrespectful. Just as there’s etiquette for displaying Old Glory, there’s also etiquette for disposing of flags in a dignified manner.

Every year on June 14, Americans celebrate Flag Day, which is considered the most appropriate day to hold flag disposition ceremonies. American flags that are no longer serviceable may be presented to American Legion commanders, who inspect them to make sure they should, in fact, be discarded. When it’s agreed that they’ve reached the end of their life, organizations like the American Legion hold flag retirement ceremonies.

AL Post 795 Sergeant-At-Arms Assists 2nd Vice Commander with Flag Day Disposition Ceremony Provided

Flags may be dropped off at the American Legion Hall at any time. If the post is closed, place the flag inside a bag and drop it off at the front door.

“Post 795 is open beginning at 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays and veterans and their families are always welcome,” said Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham. “We hope to see you there!”

American Legion Hall Post 795 is available to the public for private parties. Call 530-541-8788 for rental information. For more information about the Flag Day ceremony, contact Commander Millham at 530-308-5215.