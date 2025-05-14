Community invited to ribbon cutting ceremony for Incline High School Expansion and Renovation 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School and the Incline Village community are celebrating the completed expansion and renovation project at the school. All are invited to hear brief remarks before touring the new learning and activity spaces.

The event will begin with the official ribbon cutting at the new JROTC entrance at the southwest corner of the school, in back. We will then move to the new student/community collaborative hub on the third floor for brief presentations, followed by public tours of the new space.

The ceremony will be held at Incline High School (meet outside at the southwest corner of the school), 499 Village Boulevard on Thursday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

The Incline High School project, generously funded by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, includes a 12,000 square foot, three-story expansion, a student/community collaborative hub, dance studio, culinary kitchen, and JROTC classrooms. During this project, interior upgrades and improvements to security and audio/visual equipment in the existing building were completed.