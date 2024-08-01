Community invited to Washoe County Commission District 1 candidate forum 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association invites the community to a forum with the candidates for Washoe County Commission District 1. It will be on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Incline High School’s Duffield Theatre.

The two candidates are Republican Marsha Berkbigler and Democrat Alexis Hill.

“We believe that an informed community is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” said IVCBA Executive Director Linda Offerdahal. “This forum is designed to give voters a clear understanding of where each candidate stands on important issues so they can make an informed decision in the upcoming election.”

Each candidate will speak, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session where community members at the event can ask questions.

The forum will be moderated by IVCB Community Forum members.

This forum’s goal is for Washoe County residents to engage with the candidates, ask questions, and learn about their platforms and visions.

“The event aims to foster an informed electorate by encouraging direct dialogue between the community and those seeking to represent them,” according to a press release announcing the event.

For Berkbigler’s website, go to http://www.marsha4washoe.com .

For Hill’s website, go to https://votealexishill.com

For Berkbigler’s candidates contributions and expenses report on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, go to https://www.nvsos.gov/SoSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/ViewCCEReport.aspx?syn=ijXBdBHeAA3WKmv8O8Pvsw%253d%253d

For Hill’s candidates contributions and expenses report on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, go to https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/ViewCCEReport.aspx?syn=t55lF1RhXDMPHoezZPr8Dg%253d%253d

The forum will be live-streamed on http://www.youtube.com/@iv-cbcommunityforum9730