Community invited to Washoe County Commission District 1 candidate forum
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association invites the community to a forum with the candidates for Washoe County Commission District 1. It will be on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Incline High School’s Duffield Theatre.
The two candidates are Republican Marsha Berkbigler and Democrat Alexis Hill.
“We believe that an informed community is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” said IVCBA Executive Director Linda Offerdahal. “This forum is designed to give voters a clear understanding of where each candidate stands on important issues so they can make an informed decision in the upcoming election.”
Each candidate will speak, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session where community members at the event can ask questions.
The forum will be moderated by IVCB Community Forum members.
This forum’s goal is for Washoe County residents to engage with the candidates, ask questions, and learn about their platforms and visions.
“The event aims to foster an informed electorate by encouraging direct dialogue between the community and those seeking to represent them,” according to a press release announcing the event.
For Berkbigler’s website, go to http://www.marsha4washoe.com.
For Hill’s website, go to https://votealexishill.com
For Berkbigler’s candidates contributions and expenses report on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, go to https://www.nvsos.gov/SoSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/ViewCCEReport.aspx?syn=ijXBdBHeAA3WKmv8O8Pvsw%253d%253d
For Hill’s candidates contributions and expenses report on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, go to https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/ViewCCEReport.aspx?syn=t55lF1RhXDMPHoezZPr8Dg%253d%253d
The forum will be live-streamed on http://www.youtube.com/@iv-cbcommunityforum9730
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.