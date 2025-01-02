Community Meal hosted by Liberty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s Christmas-themed Monday Meal on December 23 was hosted by Liberty. The holiday meal of honey glazed ham, candied baked yams, and Christmas zucchini was served by Liberty’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment volunteer crew members Elise Forrer, Cory Nielsen, and Cindy Ramos who were decked out in their Santa Clause hats and welcoming smiles.

According to Ramos, the evening meal was a “great community event with kind people, volunteers, and community members.” Like every Monday Meal, the dinner event is a gathering of community members where folks enjoy both serving others and enjoy the opportunity to have a hot, filling meal and the camaraderie of their fellow diners and meal volunteers.

Elise Forrer, Cindy Ramos, Cory Nielsen. Provided

In addition to the Christmas dinner, the dinner guests enjoyed taking home bags of food to help supplement their meals through the holiday week. In addition to the standard food giveaway items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs, and butter purchased by funds donated to Bread & Broth, the community members who come to Grace Hall for dinner also receive food items donated by local stores and restaurants such as meat, breads and pastries, canned goods, and a variety of deli items.

Thank you to Liberty for sponsoring six Monday Meals annually for the past three years through Bread & Bread’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. Liberty’s corporate policy to encourage employee volunteerism to support local community non-profit organizations and causes is to be commended. Also, thank you to Liberty’s volunteer crew members who helped make the meal a success.

According to Cory, who was experiencing his first volunteer stint at a Monday Meal, “everyone was so kind and grateful for the meal and warm space and there was plenty of food for everyone. Hope to come back next year!”