Community meal sponsored by Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (SITS) is an organization of professional women whose goal is to enhance the live of others, especially women and youth in the community. Through their signature fundraisers, the Mad Hatter Tea Party, online auction, and vacation raffles, the members raise funds to provide scholarships and recognition awards for local women and students and financially support numerous nonprofits. The organization members also concentrate on providing volunteer service to support local school activities and also sponsor Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment dinner events.

SITS first Monday Meal Adopt A Day sponsorship in 2024 occurred in January and was in conjunction with Lasagna Love, a non-profit national organization that provides free lasagna meals. On Monday June 3rd, SITS once again hosted a Monday Meal and sent six of their outstanding members to participate as Adopt A Day volunteer crew members.

Shelly Martinez, SITS president and a B&B 4 Kids volunteer, shared her thoughts about sponsoring a Bread & Broth meal. “What a wonderful opportunity. Thank you for including us in the good work that Bread & Broth has continued to do for the last 35 years.” Joining Shelly on the AAD volunteer crew were SITS fellow members Lisa Cali, Nina Gralak, Paula Peterson (a former B&B 4 Kids Co-chairperson), Jeanne Prestella, and Andrea Solis.

All of the ladies are experienced volunteers and worked seamlessly alongside the B&B volunteers packing food giveaway bags, setting up the dessert/drink table, manning the meal serving line, and helping with the meal’s takedown and cleanup. In addition to the SITS AAD crew members, two of the evening regular B&B cooks, Wendy David and Lydia Rogers, are also SITS members.

The SITS sponsorship meal served 106 dinner guests a wonderful meal of BBQ chicken, three bean salad, coleslaw, French Fries, watermelon, and a tasty selection of desserts. In addition to the tasty and filling dinner, the guests were welcomed and served with warm smiles and welcoming words coming from the warm-hearted and very service-oriented SITS members.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .