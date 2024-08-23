Community push back on Barton’s replacement hospital plans

Renderings of the Barton Health hospital proposed for the old Lakeside Inn & Casino property.

STATELINE, Nev. – Community members are looking for answers as Barton Health’s recent renderings of a replacement hospital in Nevada has raised many questions.

The proposed hospital site would sit where the Lakeside Inn & Casino used to reside on U.S. Highway 50, near Kahle Drive, replacing the hospital across the state line in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Although some in that vicinity have expressed excitement to have hospital nearby, it has caused a stir in among other residents, certain nurses, nearby businesses, improvement districts and particularly those who live on Laura Drive, directly behind the would be hospital. It has caused such a stir that some community members have established a website opposing the project, called Bartonstayinca.com.

With renderings of an 85 foot building, and talks of a helipad, some Laura Drive residents feel they’ve been left in the dark on matters concerning their neighborhood.

“The problem that we’ve found so far with Barton,” Laura Drive resident, John Gurner said, “is that they do not communicate their information.”

He and neighbor Liz Higgins shared their concerns with the Tribune at a community meeting provided by Barton at South Lake Tahoe High School on August 6. The purpose of the meeting was for educational purposes and to gather feedback. “This is the first time we’ve been asked for feedback,” Higgins said.

Dr. Clint Purvance, President and CEO of Barton Health, spoke to the Tribune at that same meeting and said Barton staff have tried to go to Laura Drive to build relationships and make sure residents understood what was going on in terms of demolition, restoration and what is envisioned to come. He said they’ve also met with Oliver Park Improvement District board members and staff.

Another Laura Drive homeowner, Brent Knittle, said at a Douglas County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 13, that Barton, Douglas County and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have never contacted them about these building plan proposals, only a couple of letters about what he refers to as dirt-work were handed out in neighborhood. “This has been a black hole.”

Those letters are posted to the protesting website. One directed to neighbors on Aug. 3 of last year, informs of a medical facility at the Lakeside Inn property, announces early design phases, demolition and provides opportunity to sign up for regular updates.

The other letter sent this year on April 29, addressed to Oliver Park Improvement District members, informs of preliminary planning, and restoration work at the Lakeside Inn site. It also says the hospital is meeting with regulatory agencies and preparing community presentations to share conceptual plans and receive feedback.

The letter does not provides dates for those regulatory agency meetings.

At the Aug. 6 meeting, Purvance is his presentation revealed a slide titled, “In the Community,” included a total of four public meetings to date. This was a surprise to many as the Aug. 6 meeting was the first public meeting they had heard about.

According to Barton, those four public meetings included the following:

State of Nevada Health and Human Services Department Certificate of Need Public Hearing on February 16, 2024 Douglas County South Shore Area Plan Town Hall on June 13, 2024 TRPA Regional Planning Committee on June 26, 2024 Barton Community Education and Input Session on August 6, 2024

At the Aug. 6 meeting Purvance said, “We have not held a meeting like this on the Nevada side at this point in time and we are looking at ways that we can meet specifically with that Laura Drive community.”

He says the reason for having the Aug. 6 meeting when they did is due to the project now being at a phase to receive input.

That phase, he says, is called a 50% conceptual design phase in which they find a design that balances the needs of the community with the environmental and regulatory requirements and gain approvals. “So the design may change significantly from the renditions that we shared today.”

He explains, “We want to get more public input on the project and hear the concerns that they have so we can address them.”

He says it’s harder to make changes to the project the further into the timeline you get, “so feedback right now is critical.”

Feedback isn’t in short supply and neighbors aren’t the only ones with concerns.

Barton nurse and union bargaining member, Dorothy Dean, says a primary concern for nurses is the change in safe staffing laws with the move from California to Nevada. While California mandates nurse-patient ratios, Nevada does not. Dean says the Nevada safe staffing provisions calling for a hospital committee overseeing staffing and patient safety is much weaker.

Maintaining California nurse-patient ratios with the move is something the nurse union is fighting for in their bargaining with the hospital.

Close to 100 nurses signed a letter with other reasons opposing the hospital, provided on the opposing website.

Another one of those concerns are ambulance transport times. While Purvance and the hospital maintain that travel time will be similar or less for the urban core population and its tourist, some nurses disagree. “Anyone with eyes can see that transport times are going to be longer,” Dean says, “for the majority of people that utilize Barton.” She adds, “Anybody that drives from essentially Ski Run to Stateline knows that.” That stretch includes Heavenly Village and the casino corridor.

Purvance told the Tribune at the Aug. 6 meeting that ambulance providers haven’t shown a concern going through the casino corridor since there is always a fifth lane maintained year around. A portion of their 20 plus partner and community meetings have included speaking with local fire chiefs and transport agencies on transportation impacts with the move.

However, Dean still sees issues. “I don’t care if you’re in an ambulance or not, there are pedestrians running a muck in there, people are car to car, bumper to bumper. You can’t tell me transport times won’t be lengthened.”

A question perhaps central to the conversation is why the move? At the Aug. 6 presentation, Purvance discussed California legislation that requires hospital buildings meet certain seismic standards for earthquakes. He explained the current hospital in California cannot be retrofitted to meet those standards.

Some community members are asking why not tear the old building down and rebuild?

According to Barton, “The current footprint of the hospital to be removed cannot accommodate a new hospital to meet the needs of the community.”

The hospital also says that would create significant disruption to patient services at that location.

They provide the following benefits to building a hospital at the Stateline campus:

Hospital services will remain open throughout the building process resulting in less patient disruption and operational downtime throughout the health system.

Quicker completion time in Nevada vs. California (estimated at approximately three years sooner.)

Significantly lower costs to build new at the Stateline campus as opposed to rebuilding on the South Lake Tahoe campus (estimated at approximately $100 million in savings.)

Future growth opportunities in Nevada allowing for additional facilities to be added over time.

Although California seismic standards won’t apply to the Nevada building, Barton says the building will be built to International Building Code, which they say has the same requirements in terms of structural and seismic design for new construction.

According to Purvance, the reason for the largely contested 85 foot building is to have pitched roofs to mitigate snow loads. That height also allows them to incorporate windows in patient rooms for what he calls a healing design. He says they could reduce the height by going below ground, but want to stay above the ground to avoid intercepting ground water, which is a concern in that location.

Outside of a special use permit there, that location’s county zone only allows for a height of 56 feet. Barton’s current renderings are contingent on theirs and Douglas County’s application for an amendment to the South Shore Area Plan that would change the allowable height there. That amendment would create a Healthcare Subdistrict within the Kingsbury Town Center and allow an 85 foot building.

The hospital says by creating a healthcare district, the hospital facility will be included as an allowable use. “Therefore, the healthcare system can perform its operations effectively,” Barton’s statement reads, “while not having to inefficiently utilize government agency resources for special permissions for its ordinary uses.”

Residents like Higgins and Gurner say they bought their home with the knowledge of a much lower building code height in that neighborhood and the same should go for Barton.

“When you purchased that property,” Gurner says, “you knew that was the building code. So to now go and change all the rules just cause ‘I’m Barton hospital’ stinks of corporate and people hate that.”

Barton Healthcare System is listed as a Nonprofit Corporation with the Secretary of State.

Purvance describes this project as a dance of balancing many facets. He’s aware that one part of the dance is scenic views. “We want to take advantage of them in our design because that makes a difference for healing patients but we don’t want to obscure those views for the population that lives here.”

Many Laura Drive residents have said that they don’t oppose a hospital there all together. “But I think there’s not a need for it to be as obnoxious as what the management is trying to get right now,” Gurner says and thinks Barton should stick to the building codes already there.

The South Shore Area Plan amendments including the healthcare subdistrict and height increase will go through many rounds of meetings and approvals.

The first meeting with the Douglas County Planning Commission was scheduled for Aug. 13, but got postponed to Aug. 28 due to a noticing issue.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the Aug. 28 meeting was cancelled, Douglas County says, due to Barton requesting more time for analysis. The county did not provide a date for when that meeting will be rescheduled.

Other meetings concerning the area plan amendments are scheduled, but it’s unclear whether the Planning Commission meeting’s cancellation will impact these.

Douglas County Commissioner Meeting (introduction) on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

Douglas County Commissioner Meeting (discussion to adopt) on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

After the county has decided on the area plan, it will then go through a round of meetings with the TRPA, likely at the end of the year or beginning of next year.

Concerns are circulating on whether environmental impact reports or studies will be done in any capacity on the project or area plan amendments. The TRPA is preparing an Initial Environmental Checklist (IEC) for the area plan amendments.

TRPA may require a Environmental Impact Study during the submission process of the actual hospital building itself, although the agency could not provide a definitive answer at the time this article was published.

In a letter to Douglas County and the TRPA, also supplied on the opposing website, the Oliver Park General Improvement District, which manages the neighboring area, says the project threatens to bankrupt the district due to maintenance costs of Kahle Drive, among other concerns.

The owner of the Dart Beverage building mentioned at Douglas County’s Aug. 13 meeting that since Barton’s demolition, he’s seen traffic on the narrow 4-H Road sky rocket. It’s raised concerns considering Barton’s plans show an employee parking lot off of that road. “My concern is they’re going to be sending 100’s of cars up and down that alley everyday which will impact my tenants, Dart Liquor, and my property,” Mike Murphy said.

Barton intends on providing other education and feedback meetings and says they will update their website as things change. They’ve also provided a feedback form on their website as well, along with a presentation on the project.

Although still a ways and many approvals away, Purvance hopes to start construction in summer 2026 and expects the build to take around three years.