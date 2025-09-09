Community rallies support for Tahoe Douglas firefighter battling lymphoma

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. – The Tahoe Douglas community is rallying behind one of its community heroes after an unexpected diagnosis. Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District firefighter, Conner Bradley, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma.

TDFPD Captain, Conner Bradley, and his wife, Mollee. Provided

In his decade with the department, Bradley has responded to countless calls at all hours to a community that is now returning the favor. Encouraging words join the donations that have poured in since the 31-year-old’s diagnosis.

TDFPD Battalion Chief Mike Monaghan describes Bradley as a dedicated captain and loyal friend. “He is always striving to better himself, his friends, and the firefighters he leads,” Monaghan said. “There has been no obstacle that Conner hasn’t overcome through strength and tenacity. I know he has the fight needed to overcome this ‘curveball’ life has thrown at him. Let’s get after it, Conner ‘Oaf’ Bradley!”

Bradley joined the department in 2015, initially as a part of the District Wildland Division and is now a captain and foreman. In addition to his dedication to firefighting, Bradley is also an accomplished athlete.

Prior to the diagnoses, Bradley had put in over a year of training for a triathlon taking place in Santa Cruz, Calif, scheduled for this month. Known for his grit, determination and endurance, which the department describes as “savage”, he has ridden his bike to work up Kingbury Grade from his home in Minden, Nev.

Bradley has been known to ride his bike to work up Kingsbury Grade, from his home in Minden, Nev. Provided

That’s where he resides with his wife, Mollee, along with their two pets, a dog named Snoop Dogg and diabetic cat, named Kiki. Bradley and his wife have been together for 10 years, traveling, exploring the outdoors and enjoying time with family

The news sends Bradley on a journey of aggressive treatment and extensive tests in the months to come. The long medical battle is expected to bring a financial strain on Bradley and his family. The department is asking for the community’s continued support to help the couple with the expenses.

“Any contribution—large or small—will help ease the burden and allow Conner and his family to focus on what matters most: his healing and recovery,” the department says.

Donations can be made through the link, ffnd.co/xIvXg4 .