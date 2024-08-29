Community Spotlight: Kari Michael

It’s impossible to walk into Kari Michael’s room at Incline High School on the first floor and not be energized about life. Mrs. Michael is the amazing leader of the comprehensive life skills class at Incline High.

Comprehensive like skills is a program for students who require a more functional curriculum. Most students in the program are eligible for special education. Michael knows it’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“Every student deserves new opportunities to be successful with the support of a team who believes the same,” the long time educator said.

Kari Michael with her students. Tim Kelly

Michael has been teaching in the Incline public schools for 19 years with the start of this school year. She was at Incline High School as the Dean of Students and assistant Principal for many years and then became the Principal at Incline Middle School in 2021.

It was at IMS where she had to lead the special education program because they couldn’t find a teacher. A couple years ago she decided to leave IMS and come back to IHS and lead the CLS program.

“My favorite part is I feel like I learn more from the students then they learn from me,” Michael said. “They teach me a lot.”

Two of her students, RB Bruce and Evan Lewis, both 9th graders at Incline High agreed that Michael is their favorite teacher.

“She is a great teacher and she helps me a lot,” both boys said. “We really like this class and we really like how she teaches us.”

Michael was born and raised in Lake Tahoe. She and her husband along with their two kids are planning on keeping Tahoe home forever. Her plan is to work in the district for four more years and then continue her work for the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe where she is the board president. I know Incline High is very lucky to have her in their halls for as long as possible.