Company celebrates 20th anniversary with $20,000 donation to Tahoe nonprofit
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In celebration of its 20th anniversary, casual footwear brand BEARPAW is donating $20,000 to the Tahoe Fund in support of its Smartest Forest Fund and post-Caldor fire restoration efforts.
Founder Tom Romero, inspired to start the brand after a profound bear encounter on the shores of Lake Tahoe, is returning the brand to its Tahoe roots in honor of the anniversary. The Smartest Forest Fund was created to invest in innovative projects that will significantly increase the pace and scale of forest restoration to help prevent catastrophic wildfire.
“We are very grateful for this partnership with BEARPAW that supports our mission to restore our forests,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund in a press release. “Now, more than ever, the forest needs advocates. Contributions like this help us do the work that is necessary to keep our forests healthy and prevent future catastrophic wildfires.”
As a brand that creates products for active lifestyles, BEARPAW is committed to environmental stewardship and contributing toward the preservation and restoration of our natural world. This partnership with the Tahoe Fund aligns with the company’s goal to help to ensure that there will be mountains, forests, beaches, and oceans for generations to come.
“Lake Tahoe has been in my life since the 1970’s and was the birthplace of the BEARPAW brand 20 years ago. Supporting the Tahoe Fund’s Smartest Forest Fund is the ‘pawfect’ partnership, especially after recent fires made their way into the Tahoe Basin,” said Tom Romeo, CEO & Founder of BEARPAW. “This is just one of many programs we look to support and develop with this important organization in my peaceful place, Lake Tahoe.”
