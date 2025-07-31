Competency questions halt proceedings in vehicular homicide case

Proceedings have been halted while doctors evaluate the competency of a man accused of being drunk during the March 20 head-on collision that killed 24-year-old Carson City resident Brian A. Vasquez-Gonzalez.

Stephen Michael Pawlowski, 64, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday where attorney Alexandra Dyer sought a 45-day continuance.

Pawlowski was free on $1 million cash bail for around a month before he was arrested on a warrant July 14 after a transdermal alcohol device indicated he had been drinking in violation of his release conditions.

He is currently being held without bail on felony charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence with substantial bodily injury.

Dyer said that Pawlowski was evaluated by one doctor and that another evaluation would be required.

She said the doctor who met with him indicated that he didn’t appear to understand the charges or be able to assist with his defense.

District Judge Tom Gregory set a Sept. 22 hearing date to determine Pawlowski’s competence to proceed.

Pawlowski has been convicted of four instances of driving under the influence and was arrested for allegedly having a .183 blood alcohol content around two weeks before the fatal collision. He’d allegedly tested positive for alcohol on March 17 and 18 while under supervision by Washoe County courts.

According to court documents, Pawlowski was in Stateline having a breakfast of sliders, a beer and a shot of tequila the morning of the collision. That was after he’d spent the previous night drinking at two casinos in Reno.

He was asked to leave the Stateline establishment after he nodded off at the bar, according to the investigation.

One witness said he had to dodge Pawlowski’s silver Tacoma as it was heading east down the middle of the westbound lanes just before the 7 a.m. crash.