Complaints alleging political activity force True Blue Facts to make decision

After receiving complaints alleging political activity on the part of True Blue Facts, the Nevada Secretary of State's Office is asking the entity to either formally register as a political action committee or file a formal appeal.

True Blue Facts, a DBA formed earlier this year by the nonprofit Get Out the Vote, has until today, Nov. 2, to decide if it wants to appeal. True Blue drafted a proposed appeal, but as of press deadline it was unclear if the entity would appeal.

"We're prepared to file," Jim Clark, an officer with True Blue and the man behind Get Out the Vote, told the Tribune on Wednesday. However, the rest of the officers and others behind True Blue had not had a chance to voice their opinion regarding a possible appeal.

If they decide not to appeal, True Blue Facts will have to register as a PAC by Nov. 16, Clark told the Tribune.

The emergence of True Blue Facts this election cycle has fueled division among some members of the community who were already on different sides of the fence. The complaints alleged that True Blue Facts has been operating for political purposes, which is prohibited under state and federal election law.

Clark says just like Get Out the Vote, which was founded 20 years ago, True Blue Facts was created with the intent of educating the voters.

"Our position was anything we put out would have to be the truth…" Clark said. "We never told anyone to vote for or vote against anyone else. We took the position that we were educating the public."

Those efforts, though, have been met with criticism by community members and two of the four candidates running for the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees: incumbent Tim Callicrate and first time candidate Sara Schmitz.

Both are politically aligned and campaigning together, while incumbent Kendra Wong and former trustee Bruce Simonian have campaigned together.

The Secretary of State's Office confirmed that it is investigating True Blue Facts for alleged political action, but would not go into greater detail.

Clark confirmed the investigation, saying he received a letter from the office a little over a week ago.

If True Blue Facts decides to register as a PAC, it could open the door to potential financial penalties and other actions, according to Clark.

It also would force financial disclosure that True Blue has not been forced to make thus far.