Concert to remember founding member of Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (TOCCATA) will be performing a concert of baroque music on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The concert, which is free, will serve as a memorial to Phil Stevenson, a founding member of TOCCATA.

"Phil was an enthusiastic and talented singer in the group and his wife Sue told us that he was extremely pleased to find a group of this caliber to perform with," states a news release from TOCCATA. "He enjoyed the varied music and the opportunity to perform with an orchestra. Phil was an avid traveler and when TOCCATA went on tour to Italy in 2015 and in 2017 to Salzburg, Vienna and Prague, Phil was one of the first to sign up."

The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. in St. Theresa Catholic Church.

TOCCATA performs a wide variety of music around South Lake Tahoe. Details on the organization and performances can be found at toccatatahoe.org.