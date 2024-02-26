Conditional voter registration begins in El Dorado County

Important election dates February 24, 2024

11 Day Vote Centers open.

March 2, 2024

All vote centers open throughout the County.

March 5, 2024

Election Day – All vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – The process for citizens who missed the February 20 deadline to register to vote in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election has begun. Called Conditional Voter Registration, citizens can now complete a voter registration form and vote conditionally through Election Day.

The form can be obtained at the Elections Office located at 3883 Ponderosa Rd. Shingle Springs CA, 95682, or any vote center in the County. Click here for a list of vote centers.

A conditional voter registration ballot must be voted at the time and location a voter receives it. El Dorado County Registrar of Voters, Bill O’Neill, says Conditional voting provides another opportunity to ensure as many citizens as possible can exercise their right to vote.

Contact the Elections Department for more information at toll-free (800) 730-4322 or (530) 621-7480 or visit our website at http://www.edcgov.us/Election .