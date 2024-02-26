Conditional voter registration begins in El Dorado County
11 Day Vote Centers open.
March 2, 2024
All vote centers open throughout the County.
March 5, 2024
Election Day – All vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PLACERVILLE, Calif. – The process for citizens who missed the February 20 deadline to register to vote in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election has begun. Called Conditional Voter Registration, citizens can now complete a voter registration form and vote conditionally through Election Day.
The form can be obtained at the Elections Office located at 3883 Ponderosa Rd. Shingle Springs CA, 95682, or any vote center in the County. Click here for a list of vote centers.
A conditional voter registration ballot must be voted at the time and location a voter receives it. El Dorado County Registrar of Voters, Bill O’Neill, says Conditional voting provides another opportunity to ensure as many citizens as possible can exercise their right to vote.
Contact the Elections Department for more information at toll-free (800) 730-4322 or (530) 621-7480 or visit our website at http://www.edcgov.us/Election.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.