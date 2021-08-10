Condominium sells for record price at Lake Tahoe
STATELINE, Nev. — A condominium on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore has sold for a record price.
The Tahoe Beach Club in Stateline announced on Monday that a five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 3,970-square-foot condo located at 17 Beach Club Drive recently sold to a Las Vegas buyer for $6 million. The price of $1,561.71 per square-feet is the fourth highest amount for a condo.
In the property description, the condo is bright and airy and blends modern livability with understated luxury.
The condo features a bonus loft and has an open concept floor plan with direct elevator access.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tamarack Fire 2nd largest in Douglas County history
Just the part of the Tamarack Fire that burned in Douglas County made it the second largest fire in the county’s history.