Condominium sells for record price at Lake Tahoe

The condo features an open concept floor plan. (Provided / Ali Rivera Photography)



STATELINE, Nev. — A condominium on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore has sold for a record price.

The Tahoe Beach Club in Stateline announced on Monday that a five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 3,970-square-foot condo located at 17 Beach Club Drive recently sold to a Las Vegas buyer for $6 million. The price of $1,561.71 per square-feet is the fourth highest amount for a condo.

In the property description, the condo is bright and airy and blends modern livability with understated luxury.

The condo features a bonus loft and has an open concept floor plan with direct elevator access.

The kitchen features quartz countertops with a waterfall edge. (Provided / Ali Rivera Photography)

