Confidence grows for strong spring storm this weekend at Tahoe

A view Wednesday morning from Dollar Point on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bit of rain swept through the Lake Tahoe Basin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and weather officials have growing confidence that a pattern change is headed to the region this weekend.

The overnight rain should diminish on Wednesday and the sun and clear skies will last into Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday night low is expected to be in the high 20s and then in the mid 30s through Friday with winds anywhere from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The long term forecast from the National Weather Service in Reno says Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy as a late season pacific storm system moves into the region bringing strong winds, colder temperatures and rain and snow for the mountains.

The service said 75% of their weather models show the storm will hit late Saturday into Sunday.

Winds will increase causing hazardous conditions for high-profile vehicles traveling in the valleys, lake recreation and aviation.

Officials say some light precipitation will move into northeast California late Saturday, but the bulk of the moisture will push into the region on Sunday.

Tahoe Daily Snow in a Tuesday post said the storm “has the potential to pull in a decent amount of moisture by late April standards.”

The NWS said snow levels could come down to around 5,500 feet Sunday night which could result in several inches of snow at lake level and 6-12 inches on mountain passes.

Below normal temperatures are in store for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 50s for western Nevada and 40s in the Sierra.

The service said temperatures will start to warm back up to near average by the middle of next week as a ridge builds back over California and Nevada.