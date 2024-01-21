Confusion surrounds Presidential Preference Primary in Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The phones at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office were ringing off the hook to a tune of at least 30 calls a day last week.

That’s because voters received their ballots before their sample ballots because of a printer vendor issue, said George Guthrie, Media Production Specialist with the Registrar of Voters.

When voters open their ballots, there is no option to vote for some Republican presidential candidates. Voters can select Nikki Haley though.

That is because Nevada is a caucus state.

“Parties (and candidates) have the option to do their own caucus or accept the results of the Presidential Preference Primary,” Guthrie said.

Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley have chosen to caucus.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Doug Burgum, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy were originally in this contest also but have since suspended their campaigns and will not appear on the caucus ballot, according to the Nevada GOP website.

The Democrats have chosen not to caucus so the candidates appear on the ballot.

Legislation requires the state to hold a Presidential Preference Primary, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

According to the Registrar of Voters Official Sample Ballot, a Presidential Preference Primary is for registered voters of the two major political parties, Democratic and Republican. The results are used as part of the parties process for determining their nominee for president in the upcoming election. The results of this election will not determine who will be on the ballot in November. The nominee for the General Election will be chosen at the National Convention for each political party.

“We have nothing to do with caucuses,” Guthrie said. “We direct any caller to their local parties.”

The Washoe County Republican Party can be reached at http://www.washoegop.org or (775) 827-1900.

The Nevada Republican Party will hold their caucus on Thursday, Feb. 8. It will determine which Republican Presidential candidate or candidates will receive any of Nevada’s 26 electoral delegates. The caucus is funded and run through the Nevada Republican Party.

According to the Washoe GOP website, Incline Village Elementary School, 915 Northwood Boulevard in Incline, will be the caucus site for precincts 810400, 810500, 810600, 810700, 810800, 810900, 811000, 811100, 811600, 811700, and 812500.

Participants need to be a registered Republican within 30 days of the caucus and bring a government-issued identification. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Exceptions are made for deployed military.

“We encourage everyone to get out and vote however they can,” Guthrie said.

If you have not received your ballot, call (775) 328-3670.

Election day is Tuesday, Feb. 6, and all locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any Washoe County Vote Center to cast their ballot during early voting and on Election Day.

Incline Village Library at 845 Alder Avenue in Incline Village will also be open for early voting on Jan. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Jan. 29, 30, 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Feb. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.washoecounty.gov/voters , select 2024 election tab, vote centers tab, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “download the list of 2024 Vote Center locations and times for PPP Early Voting and Election day here .”

The Sample Ballot reminds voters that since 2022, Nevada is an all-mail-in ballot state where every active registered voter will be issued a mail-in ballot unless the voter chooses to opt-out. Regardless, voters can vote in person early or on Election Day.