Letter: Congratulations to Trump’s pardon of Incline’s Milken (Opinion)

President Donald Trump granted clemency to 11 convicted felons recently. His actions not only have big effects on the lives of the people who were granted pardons or commutations of their sentences, but to all Americans.

Incline Village’s Michael Milken received one of those pardons. Milken was convicted in 1990 of securities fraud and other financial crimes for which he was sentenced to two years in prison and fined $600 million.

After Milken served his sentence and paid his fine, he has performed extensive philanthropic work to benefit the fight against prostate cancer and led initiatives improving the lives of thousands through his Milken Institute.

His works during the past almost 30 years have been exemplary and having him receive a pardon for his already-completed sentence affords an opportunity for people to become aware of and appreciate Milken’s laudatory works.

Congratulations to President Trump for using his power for executive pardons to reward Milken’s altruistic civic actions.

Michael Briggs, Incline Village