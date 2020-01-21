Connect for a Cause charity mixer to benefit Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tickets are on sale for the Tahoe Chamber’s Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer to benefit the local non-profit, Bread & Broth.

This longtime annual mixer is mixing it up at a new location this year, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23.

The community is invited to enjoy a fun evening and support Bread & Broth in their fight against hunger in South Lake Tahoe.

Bread & Broth is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization whose mission is to ease hunger in South Shore community. This organization serves the working poor, families in need, elderly on fixed incomes, hungry school children and those who are homeless.

This year’s Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer will help to replenish the food bank for Bread & Broth’s B&B 4 Kids meal program, which provides weekend food bags to over 170 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to earn raffle tickets and enter to win prizes.

The B&B 4 Kids program is primarily looking for canned soup, ravioli, spaghetti, chili, tuna (5 ounces), beef jerky, mac & cheese (small instant cups), instant oatmeal in packets, granola bars, fruit snacks, ramen, cup o’noodles, fruit or applesauce cups, raisins (1 ounce), nuts, and crackers with cheese or peanut butter. Single servings are preferred, excluding peanut butter (16 ounces), jelly both in plastic containers, or 11-ounce boxes of cereal for longer holiday vacations.

The more non-perishable food items, the more chances to win. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting Bread & Broth.

The evening will feature appetizers and cocktails provided by the restaurants in the casino. Attendees will also enjoy exclusive networking opportunities, a photo booth provided by Lauren Lindley Photography and a chance to win raffle prizes.

The Hard Rock is located at 50 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev., 89449.

Early bird tickets are available for $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members and will increase on the day of the event.

Guests will receive one drink ticket and two raffle tickets with admission.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.

For more information on Bread & Broth, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org.