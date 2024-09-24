Connect with Nature and Your Self

Paddleboarder on Lake Tahoe

There are many different versions of Winter. Growing up in New England, I assumed that it was always grey and chilled you to your bones. I could never get warm enough and assumed that everyone went skiing when it’s 10 degrees Fahrenheit outside. Then, I moved to Tahoe where Winter is mellow, mild and downright magical. I’ve found that being outside during the coldest months of the year is comfortable and enjoyable. Every day is a new opportunity to explore outside, observe nature changing and spend time reconnecting with nature and your self.

Dip In, Chill Out

You’ve probably seen that cold dips are hot right now. If you’ve been developing your cold water skills you might be seeking a place to test them out. Tahoe offers the opportunity to cold dip year round. Seriously, while many of us swim in the lake during the Summer, it rarely gets warmer than 50 degrees, in the center. During the hottest months, the top few feet can get up to 70 degrees, but in the Winter it’s guaranteed to be 43 degrees or so. If you’re one of the many people who have chosen to join in the cold dip rage, bring your towel and dry clothes down to the lake and chill out for a bit. Just remember, there aren’t any services available on the shorelines during the Winter months. So, be sure to bring a friend or two along in case you overestimate your cold water skills.

Tune Out Tech

When I lived in Boston I would always run with headphones on, or listen to music while commuting. In Tahoe, I almost never have music on in my car and certainly don’t have it on when I’m outside. There’s so many interestings sounds in the forest that are so much better than music. I love to listen to the sounds of the forest. There are thousands of different bird calls to hear. The chipmunks and squirrels have long, intense conversations. There’s the sound of the aspen in the wind and the water in the creek. My favorite is the crunching of snow or ice beneath my feet. You can listen to music any time, but you can only hear the forest when you’re out in it. Turn off your phone and spend time listening to the sounds of the outdoors.

You’re Basically In a Postcard Photo

You can easily become distracted by the many beautiful views in Lake Tahoe. Just remember to take them in when you’re out of harm’s way. While you’re out and about, it’s okay to pause for a moment and enjoy the view. Step of the path, move to the side, find a space away from others and draw in the beauty. As an early riser, I enjoy watching the sun shine just above the Eastern Sierra creating shades of deep blue, silver and gold. In the evenings, the sun sets can look like cotton candy, or glow bright purple and red. The lake, sky, trees and mountains shift in color as the sun moves across the sky and, when we have them, the clouds shift and change. A storm day can create the appearance of an ocean and a blue bird day can brighten anyone’s bad mood. Enjoy every view, they’re all different.

Experience Tranquility

Absorb the good stuff and let go of the bad stuff. You’ve probably heard or read the quote,”The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine. Bracing and delicious. And why shouldn’t it be? It is the same the angels breathe,” from Mark Twain. If you’ve spent time outside in Lake Tahoe, you know it to be true. The air is clear and fresh.

Every time you breathe in, you have the opportunity to choose what you accept into yourself. Each time you breathe out, you decide how to express yourself into the world. Take a moment to consider what you need and what you can shed. Check in with yourself during moments when you find quiet and allow yourself to rest and absorb what you need. The more you do, the better you’ll feel and the happier you’ll become. Take advantage of the moments in your day between work, play and adventure. Pause to breathe in the fresh air, gaze up at the sky and recognize that you have all that you need.

Leave It Be

When you’re on your next wander and you discover something interesting, spend some time with it. Explore it, wonder about it, take a picture of it, and then let it be. By leaving things as they were when you found them (with the exception of trash), you give someone else the opportunity to wonder, explore and experience it. Leave that pristine field covered with snow, just as it looked when you arrived at it. Allow that pinecone to continue to rest on that log. Let someone else enjoy the cross country ski track that was cut through the woods while you continue upon the snowshoe or boot trail.

Interconnect

The moments you enjoy while you’re exploring the outdoors are best shared through conversation. Share your stories with your friends. Describe how the water felt on your feet, legs, chest and shoulders. Paint a picture with your words as you share your experience of listening to the forest or gazing across the lake. Talk to your friends about how good it feels to let go of what you don’t need and the feeling of freedom when you leave your phone at home. Be the one who reminds them to leave nature as you found it. Each time you share a story, something you’ve learned or experienced with others, you are creating a connection between your self and them. The more we do so, the more we interconnect with each other and nature.