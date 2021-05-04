Conservancy begins seasonal dog closure at Upper Truckee Marsh
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy has begun its annual seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh. From Saturday, May 1 through Saturday, July 31, dogs may not access sensitive habitat at the marsh to protect birds and other wildlife during their breeding season.
The Conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the Upper Truckee River, remains open for year-round leashed dog access. Beginning Aug. 1, leashed dogs may again enter the Upper Truckee Marsh.
Conservancy staff and California Highway Patrol officers monitor these areas for compliance.
The Conservancy owns and manages 600 acres at the marsh, one of the largest remaining in the Sierra Nevada, for the protection and enhancement of wildlife habitat and water quality.
