Conservancy grants $1 million for South Lake Tahoe Greenbelt Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday awarded a $1 million grant to the city of South Lake Tahoe to continue constructing the Tahoe Valley Greenbelt and Stormwater Improvement Project.

The city is improving water quality and wildlife habitat and upgrading trail connections for people walking and biking in the South Tahoe “Y” area.

“The Tahoe Valley Greenbelt plays a central role in our efforts to rejuvenate the South Tahoe “Y,” said Conservancy Board Vice Chair and South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Tamara Wallace. “We are grateful for the Conservancy’s support in an effort that will benefit locals and visitors alike.”

Through the Greenbelt project, the city is improving and expanding shared-use trails between the South Tahoe “Y” commercial area and adjacent neighborhoods. The city is also removing fill, restoring wetlands, and building structures to reduce pollution from storm water runoff. Using Conservancy and other public lands, the project will make the area around the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 more walkable and bikeable. It will also improve water quality draining to the Upper Truckee River and Lake Tahoe.

This adds to prior Conservancy grants totaling $925,000 for design and construction for the Greenbelt project. The board also authorized amending an existing agreement allowing the city to use Conservancy land for the project. The amendment adds one more Conservancy parcel and will let the city build a basin, pathways, and seating areas on the new parcel and an adjoining lot.

At the same meeting, the board approved a Conservancy project to improve water quality and accessibility at the Conservancy’s Elks Club property. The Conservancy will reconstruct an aging parking lot, raising it above the floodplain and upgrading it to better manage storm water runoff. The new parking lot will feature more accessible parking, a bicycle rack, and improved connections to existing trails. Located along the Upper Truckee River near U.S. Highway 50 in El Dorado County, this property is a popular recreation hub for people accessing the river and nearby trail networks. This investment builds on significant recent work by El Dorado County on the same property that has already improved water quality, habitat, and public access.

The board also approved actions to support a Caltrans project to increase water quality and public safety along State Route 28 in Placer County, allowing Caltrans to use portions of 11 Conservancy properties for the project. The board also discussed continued work to develop the Conservancy’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan.

Rendering of the Tahoe Valley Greenbelt. Provided/Conservancy

Source: Tahoe Conservancy