Conservancy grants $250k to tackle invasive plants in Lake Tahoe

A diver removes aquatic invasive plants at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Marine Taxonomic Services via the Conservancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved a $250,000 grant to Tahoe Resource Conservation District for aquatic invasive plant surveillance and rapid response in Lake Tahoe.

“Aquatic invasive species threaten wildlife habitat, water quality, and recreation opportunities at Lake Tahoe,” said Adam Acosta, Chair of the Conservancy Board. “We’re excited to support Tahoe RCD’s efforts to detect and remove invasive plant infestations to help protect the Lake.”

Tahoe RCD will employ divers to assess previously treated infestation sites and known hotspots. The divers will remove any invasive plants they find by hand or by installing and removing plant barriers.

Funds for this grant come from fees collected by the California State Lands Commission for public use of state lands at Lake Tahoe, most commonly for use of the lakebed by piers and buoy anchors.

At the same meeting, the Board discussed plans to develop the Conservancy’s next strategic plan. The Conservancy’s current 2018-2023 Strategic Plan ends soon, and work has begun for the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan.The Board also heard an update on the Conservancy’s accomplishments in 2022. The public can view the Conservancy’s 2022 Annual Report, available online as a story map at tahoe.ca.gov/annual-reports .

Source: Tahoe Conservancy