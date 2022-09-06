Conservancy to close trail to Lake Tahoe at Upper Truckee Marsh for improvements

A map of the area showing the new trail.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy will begin final work to improve a trail to Lake Tahoe on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Upper Truckee Marsh.

The unpaved, shared-use trail runs approximately a half mile from the east end of Venice Drive to a beach at Lake Tahoe. The Conservancy will close the trail temporarily during active construction.

The trail improvements are one component of the Conservancy’s nearly complete Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration Project . This will be the first and only time that this project will result in temporary loss of lake access, despite extensive active construction in recent summers. Trail construction may last up to three weeks.

When complete, the new trail will be more durable and fully accessible to all users. By staying on trails and observing all closures, visitors can help protect sensitive wildlife habitat at the Upper Truckee Marsh.

Hikers can find alternative trail options at the website of the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit at http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/ltbmu/recreation .