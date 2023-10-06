Construction of Sugar Pine Village underway; Mayor, councilmember tour site

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The construction of new affordable housing at Sugar Pine Village in the City of South Lake Tahoe is in progress. The first 128 units (studio, 1,2 and 3-bedroom apartments) of the project is proceeding at full tilt with construction at two sites along Tata Lane and Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

To increase the efficiency of the build, the project is being constructed using a “modular” construction technique. The modules come equipment finished floors, walls, kitchens and bathrooms as well as easily accessible plumbing and electrical connections.

General Contractor for the project, Deacon Construction, said once the project is done, residents living in the units won’t see any difference than if they were living in a project traditionally built.

The first phase is comprised of 68 rental units constructed from stacked modular units in three buildings. Weather proofing is an essential part of this process and the installation of roofing to withstand harsh weather conditions is currently in progress.

Phase one of the project is underway. Provided

Each building also has a laundry room and bike storage.

Mayor Cristi Creegan and Councilmember Tamara Wallace toured the phase one construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Both were ecstatic to see the housing project come to life.

“I think people will be proud to live here, it’s nice, it’s brand new,” said Creegan.

Creegan added its projects like this that bring her the most joy from being on council.

Underground infrastructure is simultaneously being worked on and close to completion. Site work on the second phase, comprised of 60 units, is also underway. Just like the first phase, the modular units will be constructed over the winter months at an offsite factory in Vallejo, California. Beginning next spring, the units will be transported over the Sierra Nevada Mountains on Interstate 80 to Reno, then to Carson City and over Spooner Summit before reaching the project site in the western portion of the City.

The first residents are anticipated to move in to phase one in September 2024 while vertical construction is underway for the second phase. The project will ultimately consist of 248 units, which will provide high-quality affordable housing to the approximately 800 residents.

“We are excited to see the progression with the first phase of Sugar Pine Village and the use of modular units to help expedite the construction process. This innovative process allows income eligible residents into affordable housing at a faster rate which is crucial for our community”, said Creegan.

Property Management will be handled by the John Steward Company. There is not a waiting list open at the moment but there is an interest list people can put their name on.

The Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project was made possible through the joint efforts of the California Tahoe Conservancy, California Department of General Services, California Department of Housing and Community Development, Related California, Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, and the City of South Lake Tahoe.

To learn more, visit: http://www.sugarpinevillageslt.com