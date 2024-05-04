Construction of Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project set to resume May 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Construction of Phase I of the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project is set to resume Monday, May 6, 2024. Phase 1 construction activities will include storm water collection, conveyance, and treatment infrastructure installation within the Tahoe Valley area.

Streets impacted by storm drain installation will include D Street between Julie Lane and Bonanza Avenue, F Street between Margaret Avenue and Bonanza Avenue, Bonanza Avenue between B Street and F Street, James Avenue and Eloise Avenue between 3rd Street and Tahoe Keys Boulevard, and Council Rock Drive between Washington Avenue and Tahoe Keys Boulevard. Once storm drain installation is complete, street surfaces will be repaved.

The Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project (Phase I) includes multi-benefit stormwater treatment based on natural systems (native plants and infiltration into soil) and drainage solutions for localized flooding. Water quality enhancements will include improving existing drainage ways and drainage systems to spread, treat, infiltrate, and retain urban runoff from roadways, commercial areas, and other high priority, directly connected urban areas to protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe.

For more information on this project, please visit the Public Works webpage at https://www.cityofslt.us/827/Tahoe-Valley-Stormwater-and-Greenbelt-Im .

Alternate Contact: Brianna Greenlaw, (530) 542-6042, bgreenlaw@cityofslt.us