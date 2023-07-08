Construction of the new Tunnel Creek Singletrack Trail begins

Tunnel Creek Trail.

Provided / Tahoe Fund

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Construction of the new 2.3-mile Tunnel Creek Singletrack Trail is now underway. The construction on this project has been possible from the fundraising efforts of the Tahoe Fund, a Recreation Trails Program grant from Nevada State Parks, and trail-building efforts by Great Basin Institute and the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, also known as TAMBA.

This new trail will reduce conflicts between hikers and bikers on the busy Tunnel Creek Road, which is a popular route to and from Monkey Rock, Marlette Flume Trail, Incline Flume Trail, and the Tahoe Rim Trail.

“This trail will provide new opportunities for sustainable recreation in the Tahoe Basin and make the experience better and safer for two very different user groups,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “We are thankful to all of our donors for helping us raise the funds necessary to make this trail a reality, and to our great partners at Nevada State Parks, Great Basin Institute, and TAMBA for their hard work to build it.”

The trail will be constructed to the International Mountain Biking Association’s green classification with grades of less than 15% and an average of 8%. Trail users can expect to see trail crews and equipment on Tunnel Creek Road this season, as crews begin the work of trail alignment and installation of at least one bridge.

“The Nevada Division of State Parks is excited to improve the experience for park visitors. It is a long-standing goal of the division to provide safer and sustainable recreation within Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park, and this project will be an asset for many years to come,” said Kevin Fromherz, Conservation Staff Specialist, Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We would like to thank the Tahoe Fund, Great Basin Institute, Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association, Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, Flume Trail Bikes, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Tunnel Creek Lodge, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Environmental Improvement Program for their hard work in planning and permitting this project. We are excited to see construction begin.”

The Great Basin Institute, with support from the Nevada Conservation Corps program, TAMBA, Nevada State Parks, Flume Trail Bikes, Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, and the Tunnel Creek Lodge, secured a $72,265 grant from Nevada State Parks through the Recreation Trails Program for the first phase of trail construction.

Learn more about the project at http://www.tahoefund.org .