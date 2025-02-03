Construction on Cal Neva will hopefully begin in earnest this summer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Revitalize Cal Neva project hopes begin major construction on the site this summer if they receive approvals from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, along with Placer and Washoe County. If so, it’ll be keeping with their plans to open in 2026 for the 100th anniversary of the historic site.

Cal Neva Resort and Casino was constructed in 1926, but gained most of its fame after Frank Sinatra purchased and redeveloped the property. The property attracted celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, and Tony Curtis, along with many skiers who knew it from the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Though it holds many special memories for people in the area who recall weddings, New Year’s parties, and performances in the area, the property was in dire need of renovation and was closed in 2013.

But real estate investment, development, and management firm McWhinney purchased the property in 2023 and has been working hard on the project ever since. Jason Newcomer, a McWhinney senior vice president of hospitality development and head of the project, emphasized their engagement with the community. Last May, they held a major open house, but they have continued to engage with the community since the project was originally slated.

Newcomer said that the team worked on pre-construction last summer which was related to forest health, utility work, structural repairs and upgrades. “The property was neglected for over a decade, so there’s a lot of work that needed to be done,” said Newcomer. He also said they are still working through some approvals with both Placer and Washoe County.

A major focus of their remediation was fire mitigation—Cal Neva actually burned down once in 1937, but the rebuilt historical structure, made primarily of wood, is still susceptible to fire. McWhinney has been focusing on creating defensible space, removing debris, and upgrading the materials to be more fire resistant.

“We have never encountered a property that has had such a love and emotional connection in the community,” said Newcomer. “Cal Neva was such a special place for memories—we heard that loud and clear and are bringing those spaces back to their former glory.” The preservation aspect is by far one of the most important goals for the project.

Though much of the previous memorabilia was already gone when the property was acquired, Newcomer assured that they were using historical photos and testimony from those who visited over the years to “infuse that historic quality” into their restoration. He especially was excited to revitalize the showroom and “transport it back to its heyday.”

Once the summer hits, Cal Neva will have full-on construction work happening, dependent on the approval of both counties and TRPA. The team will be gutting and installing upgraded infrastructure, as well as doing site work like preparing parking lots and roads.

Newcomer acknowledged that there were challenges—renovating a 100-year-old property is challenging, as are the requirements for building in the Basin, and the limited time for construction. Still, he feels that their team, familiar with the Tahoe region, will have great success.

“Our guiding star has been an opening in 2026 for the 100th anniversary. It’s a long-term investment… and we want to make sure that it’s well-executed,” said Newcomer. “It’s amazing to be part of revitalizing Crystal Bay, knowing that this will be a community gathering place again once it’s finished.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.