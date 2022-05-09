Construction on Round Hill Pines Resort access may begin this month

The construction project is intended to provide safer access into the Round Hill Pines Resort.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Construction on the Round Hill Pines Access project is set to begin this summer.

The project is intended to provide safer access into the Round Hill Pines Resort. Currently, vehicles driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 must stop and make a left-handed turn across two oncoming lanes in order to access the resort.

The project would provide a new access road into the Round Hill Pines Resort for visitors which would be located approximately two-tenths of a mile north from the existing access road. It will also improve access to the Round Hill Pines Resort for visitors traveling along US 50 with a median left turn and acceleration lane along westbound US 50.

There will also be pavement resurfacing, lane striping and drainage improvements.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, on-site construction is anticipated to be started sometime this month or in early June.

“Traffic impacts are anticipated for most, if not all of that duration, including lane closures on US 50, but the current plan is to always allow two-way traffic,” a FHWA representative said. “A project-specific temporary traffic control plan, for use during the construction phase, is being developed for review and approval by the Nevada Department of Transportation.”

The project is anticipated to be completed in October.