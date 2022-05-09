Construction on Round Hill Pines Resort access may begin this month
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Construction on the Round Hill Pines Access project is set to begin this summer.
The project is intended to provide safer access into the Round Hill Pines Resort. Currently, vehicles driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 must stop and make a left-handed turn across two oncoming lanes in order to access the resort.
The project would provide a new access road into the Round Hill Pines Resort for visitors which would be located approximately two-tenths of a mile north from the existing access road. It will also improve access to the Round Hill Pines Resort for visitors traveling along US 50 with a median left turn and acceleration lane along westbound US 50.
There will also be pavement resurfacing, lane striping and drainage improvements.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, on-site construction is anticipated to be started sometime this month or in early June.
“Traffic impacts are anticipated for most, if not all of that duration, including lane closures on US 50, but the current plan is to always allow two-way traffic,” a FHWA representative said. “A project-specific temporary traffic control plan, for use during the construction phase, is being developed for review and approval by the Nevada Department of Transportation.”
The project is anticipated to be completed in October.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Clean Up the Lake completes 72-mile underwater clean-up of Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. ‚— The Clean Up the Lake scuba dive team that embarked on an extraordinary effort to recover submerged litter around all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline – that launched on May…