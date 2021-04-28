Construction resumes next week on Tahoe South Events Center

A rendering of the Tahoe South Events Center.

Provided

STATELINE Nev. — Construction on the more than $80 million Tahoe South Events Center will resume next week.

Excavation, concrete and foundation work will begin on Monday, May 3. The project broke ground in July 2020 at Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, along U.S. Highway 50.

The new center will provide a venue for conventions, special events and entertainment, as well as a variety of events for the South Tahoe community, including concerts and family programming, as well as professional and amateur sporting events.

The events center is expected to host up to 130 events a year with opportunities to expand visitation into shoulder seasons and mid-week periods. The anticipated economic impact to the entire community is estimated to be $40-60 million per year, said a press release from the Tahoe Douglas Visitor Authority.

Construction related jobs attributable to the project are estimated to exceed 500. This includes on site workers during peak periods (100 – 120 per day) along with off site work forces, vendors and suppliers, including furniture, fixtures and equipment manufacturing, fabricating and installation.

During construction season, parking at Montbleu will be available in the garage, and back lot as well as valet.

The completed project will feature two levels: an event floor, and a suites, conference and meeting room level, as well as an event lawn area. Seating for up to 6,000 will be available for concerts, performing arts, trade shows, and sporting events along with a seasonal micro-transit system.

In a collaboration with Edgewood Tahoe just across the street, dirt from the initial excavation site will be transported and recycled there for landscape features at the golf resort and lodge.

In March, The Tahoe Douglas Visitors selected Spectra, a leading private management company as the provider of venue management, food services and hospitality, and partnerships services for the new Tahoe South Events Center. Spectra will also utilize the facility to attract regional and national meetings, conferences, and conventions, along with a schedule of local community, arts, cultural and social events.

Financing for the $80 million-plus project requires no tax increases for residents. Funding sources include $34 million, or 19% via Douglas County Redevelopment Area No. 2, created in 2016 to strengthen the area’s economic base through focused attention and financial investment; a $5 per night lodging surcharge on each room at Tahoe Township properties: casinos/hotels, Lodge at Edgewood and vacation rentals will account for 43% of debt service to repay the bonds; and current transient lodging license tax and transient occupancy tax for the remaining 38%.

For more information, visit https://tahoedouglasva.org .

Source: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority