Construction stays strong in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The construction industry in South Lake Tahoe is continuing to hold strong despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since construction is considered an essential business, workers can continue work at job sites.

“It’s sort of business as usual,” City of South Lake Development Services Director Kevin Fabino said while acknowledging nothing can be completely normal right now.

Longtime resident, Kenny Curtzweiler has been in the construction industry in Tahoe for many years and seen ups and downs in the economy.

“[Construction] is what really keeps this town going,” Curtzweiler said.

He said most of the work that keeps the industry busy is remodels and renovations done by second-homeowners.

“When they come up, they improve their structures,” Curtzweiler said. “You don’t ever really see trades going under.”

Fabino said the amount of new permit requests coming in hasn’t drastically changed either.

Between March 23 and April 17, the Building Division has issued 86 building permits and has approximately 30 building permit applications currently in process. The Planning Division has issued seven planning permits.

In 2019, 84 permits were issued in March and 105 were issued in April.

According to Fabino, the Planning Services department had spent the last six months preparing to make online permit application processing available so when the shelter-in-place order came down, they were able to quickly transition.

Fabino also said he knows of a few local developers who are talking about moving forward with projects, including the Hampton Inn project. He did say projects might move a little slower than anticipated.

Fabino also said the city has continued to complete inspections. They are especially looking for people taking advantage of the crisis and doing unpermitted work.

Between April 6 and 17, the Building Division has issued 10 stop work notices to places doing work without a permit.

The important thing Fabino wants people to know is that they are open and are working to keep things moving forward.

“The construction industry will go on as normal,” Curtzweiler said. “It’s not going to bounce back because it didn’t really go down.”