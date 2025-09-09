Construction underway on new Tahoe Meadows access ramp

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Construction is now underway to build an accessibility ramp in the Tahoe Meadows off Mt. Rose Highway. This new ramp will help everyone, including those with mobility challenges, access more than half a mile of boardwalk trail.

Crews from Granite Construction will be working in the area for the next few weeks. During this time, the stairs to the boardwalks will be closed. Visitors can still access the Meadows via the Ophir Creek Trail, also known as the Tahoe Rim Trail Connector.

The Tahoe Fund partnered with the Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp Committee on a fundraising campaign to build an accessibility ramp. The NV Energy Foundation, the Keyser Foundation and dozens of Tahoe Fund donors helped to meet a $75,000 match provided by Steven and Sandy Hardie to make this project happen.

“We’re thrilled to be breaking ground on this major upgrade to such a popular place in this region,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “The outpouring of support we’ve received to bring this project to life is a reflection of how much the community cares about ensuring Tahoe is a place for all to enjoy.”

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the US Forest Service, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Carson Ranger District are also working in this area to replace sections of the boardwalks that were due to be decommissioned. Together, these projects mark major improvements in the Tahoe Meadows that will help transform this area into a hub for outdoor accessibility in the Tahoe Basin.

Learn more about this project at http://www.tahoefund.org/tahoemeadows .