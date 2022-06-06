Consumer session Monday for NV Energy’s deferred rate adjustment applications

STATELINE, Nev. — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a consumer session on Monday, June 13, to hear public comments regarding NV Energy’s applications to adjust deferred energy rates charged to customers.

NV Energy filed deferred energy applications for its Southern Nevada electric operations and Northern Nevada electric and natural gas operations. In NV Energy’s deferred energy rate applications, it seeks PUCN approval of its 2021 fuel and power expenses and its proposed reset of rates to account for changes in costs related to renewable energy and energy efficiency programs.

For Southern Nevada electric customers, NV Energy proposes to increase rates by an estimated $21.15 million or 0.93% across all rate classes, which would result in an estimated increase in the average monthly residential bill of $1.17, or 0.92%. Additionally, NV Energy proposes a refund for one of its Southern Nevada single-family residential energy efficiency program rates that results in an adjustment credit of $4.12 million.

For Northern Nevada electric customers, NV Energy proposes to increase rates by an estimated $13.15 million or 1.45% across all rate classes, which would result in an estimated increase in the average monthly residential bill of $1.18 or 1.29%.

In NV Energy’s Northern Nevada natural gas application, NV Energy requests that the PUCN approve its 2021 natural gas expenses. For gas customers in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area, NV Energy proposes no overall rate impact to customers through this application.

Public comment regarding these applications will be accepted in-person or telephonically at the consumer session. Written comments also may be submitted to the PUCN electronically through the electronic filing system on the PUCN’s website, by hand-delivery, or via U.S. Mail.

The consumer session, which will be a video conference between the PUCN’s Carson City and Las Vegas offices, is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Live telephone conference: 1-877-820-7831

Access code: 507006

Written comments via U.S. Mail to be addressed as follows: PUCN, Attn: Docket No. 22-03001, Docket No. 22-03002 or Docket No. 22-03003 1150 E. William St., Carson City, NV 89701

Representatives from NV Energy, PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff, and the Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection will be present at the consumer session.

Public comment will be limited to the contents of these applications and may be limited to five minutes per speaker.

A hearing in these matters is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Information about these applications can be found on the PUCN’s website: puc.nv.gov .