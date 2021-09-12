Containment increases on Caldor; more residents allowed home
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – More residents are allowed to return home as crews continue to gain on the Caldor Fire.
On Saturday, fire activity increased in the west zone due to dry, warm conditions. Overnight, the fire continued to burn downed timber and crews answered service calls and mopped up near containment lines.
In the east zone, mild conditions allowed crews to make gains on the fire.
“Confidence in containment lines continued to expand as lines held after experiencing significant winds over the last two days allowing for a seven percent increase in containment in the east zone including some area south of Upper Echo Lake, between Luther Spire and Trimmer Peak and north of Caples Lake,” the Saturday evening report said.
Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for Washoe Meadows (better known as North Upper Truckee) in El Dorado County.
The focus for Sunday is clearing up hazards along Highway 89 and completion of hazard tree mitigation and chipping in Christmas Valley. Crews from the east zone will also be able to provide assistance in the west zone.
The fire is 218,950 acres and at 65% containment.
Evacuation orders downgraded for parts of Christmas Valley
MEYERS, Calif. – Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warning for many Christmas Valley residents.