Controversy ensues over IVGID GM appointment 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to appoint Kent Walrack as general manager, a decision made by outgoing trustees six weeks before two newly elected board members take office.

The vote was led by Chair Sara Schmitz and Vice Chair Matthew Dent, who are leaving the board. Trustee Ray Tulloch was the third vote for Walrack. Tulloch’s term goes for two more years.

“Neither Trustee (Michaela) Tonking or (Dave) Noble backed Kent Walrack as the best choice for GM,” said Mick Homan, a newly elected trustee who served as an at-large member of IVGID’s Audit Committee. “So, 4 of the 5 members of the GM’s new board did not support him for the position. In any organization dynamic, that’s clearly not a recipe for success.”

In January, Homan and Michelle Jezycki will take their seats on the board.

In public comment before the candidate interviews, Homan and Jezycki voiced their support for Robert Harrison. Tonking and Noble voted for Harrison.

“I think the candidate with the best background, experience and demonstrated skills to lead the district at this time was Robert Harrison,” said Homan, a retired Procter & Gamble executive with more than 35 years of financial leadership experience. “As a district, our top priorities needing immediate attention are rebuilding our organization and working through accounting, controls, systems and regulatory issues. Of all the candidates, Robert clearly has the most relevant and directly transferable skills to lead IVGID in addressing those priorities. Those skills have played out in a track record of demonstrated successes against similar priorities in an equivalent environment.”

Homan added that Harrison is a proven leader with long-term sustained results in multiple cities. He’s built highly effective, collaborative teams. He’s led Tyler Munis system conversions. He’s improved the financial standing of multiple cities, improving their systems and their underlying debt ratings.

“I appreciate Kent Walrack’s interest in the position,” Homan said. “While he’s a proven leader with great experience in the food supply business, that’s very different from running a governmental entity. I’m concerned about the lack of critical skills needed on day 1 to rectify our regulatory and financial situation.”

Homan adds that Walrack would be an intriguing option if IVGID were running smoothly.

“Mr. Walrack demonstrated his capabilities very well,” Tulloch said of his interview. “He demonstrated how he would be an effective servant leader for the district.”

Walrack came prepared with an action plan to address the immediate issues and for longer-term success for the district, Tulloch said.

“Mr. Walrack understands our business model and our revenue model, which is drastically different than a city manager,” Tulloch said. “It is dramatically different than a city model which relies on property taxes.”

For the last year, the community has commented on how it has many talented people living here that could help address IVGID’s issues, Tulloch said.

“It is refreshing that we now have had one of these skilled community members step up to take on the challenge,” Tulloch said.

It’s disappointing that new board members who campaigned on a slogan of inclusiveness want to disparage Mr Walrack’s candidacy and the board’s selection, Tulloch said.

The three final general manager candidates were Ana Cortez, Robert Harrison, and Kent Walrack. To access the agenda packet and view their resumes and cover letters, go to https://ivgid.portal.civicclerk.com/event/240/files/agenda/996

Ana Cortez

Cortez has extensive municipal leadership experience, most recently serving as City Manager and Chief Financial Officer of Carnation, Wash., where she managed a $27 million budget for a city of 2,200 residents within a metropolitan area of 400,000. During her tenure, she implemented financial reforms, including transitioning to a biennial budget system and revamping invoice payments and budget frameworks. Prior to this, Cortez held city management positions in other municipalities, including Leavenworth, Wash.; Helena, Mont.; and Yakima, Wash., where she oversaw budgets ranging from $20 million to $300 million.

Cortez’s career in public service spans nearly three decades, beginning in San Francisco where she worked in the Mayor’s Office and Board of Supervisors. She has a master’s in public administration from the University of Washington’s Evans School and a bachelor’s in history from UC Berkeley, along with additional training from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Her expertise includes strategic planning, financial management, and policy development, with a focus on modernizing municipal operations and enhancing public engagement. As a bilingual and bicultural professional, she brings cultural competence to her leadership roles and is also a United States Golf Teachers Federation Certified Golf Club Manager.

Robert Harrison

Harrison brings more than 25 years of senior municipal leadership experience, most recently serving as City Manager of Yakima, Wash., where he managed a $251.2 million budget and 757 employees. During his tenure, he led the city’s pandemic response and oversaw the deployment of $26.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Prior to this, Harrison served as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Renton, and City Administrator for Issaquah, both in Washington state. He also held city management positions in Wyoming, demonstrating progressive leadership experience in municipalities of varying sizes. In February 2024, he founded the Harrison Group LLC, a public-sector consulting firm specializing in executive search, strategic planning, and organizational assessments.

Harrison is involved in professional organizations, including serving as President-Elect of the Local Government Hispanic Network (2022-2024) and Board Vice President of the International City/County Management Association (2013-2016). He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University, complemented by executive education from the University of Virginia Cooper Walden Center. His career has been marked by successful partnerships with city councils, mayors, and community stakeholders to achieve strategic objectives and enhance municipal operations.

Kent Walrack

Walrack brings nearly four decades of executive leadership experience in the food manufacturing industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lyons Magnus from 2018 to 2021. There he led significant acquisitions including Tru Aseptics and Phillip’s Syrups. Prior to this role, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2018, managing a budget of more than $600 million and overseeing operations across four manufacturing plants with 1,200 employees. Under his leadership, the company achieved consistent double-digit revenue growth, earned recognition as a Sysco “Gold Level” supplier, and successfully negotiated major licensing agreements with brands like Ocean Spray and Tetley Tea.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Walrack has made significant contributions to the food service industry through his board memberships and chairmanships. He served as Chairman of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation in 2022 and Chairman of the International Food Manufacturers Association in 2013. Currently, he is the principal owner of Crystal Bay Ventures, LLC, a consulting company he founded in 2022 to assist companies in the food service industry. His first client, Hyer, successfully gained endorsement from the Council of State Restaurant Associations for their labor-on-demand services. Walrack holds a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from Boise State University.