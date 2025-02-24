Convicted peeper faces sexual assault charge

A California man is being held in custody in connection with a sexual assault discovered as part of a separate investigation into incidents where he was taking pictures and videos up the skirts of women.

Anthony Joel Arbis, 23, was charged with the felony after Folsom Police seized his phone and discovered photos that showed him molesting the woman while she was passed out from intoxication on the evening of May 20, 2023.

The assault occurred at the Hard Rock.

Arbis is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on March 4.

While his bail is $100,000, he is on a hold and must be returned to prison in California when his case is completed.