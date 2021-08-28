Convicted safecracker implicated in break-in
Record Courier
A man convicted of burglarizing a Carson Valley home has been implicated in the Sept. 17, 2017, break-in that saw the theft of The Record-Courier’s safe and several laptops.
Dylan Matthew Pettigrew, 45, is serving three prison sentences for burglary, grand larceny and attempted burglary.
Pettigrew was the subject of a manhunt in December 2017 after he was caught by a homeowner trying to drill into the man’s safe.
He was captured after investigators located a laptop at the scene of the burglary with Pettigrew’s email address. He was arrested in Carson City after he gave a false identity to authorities in February 2018.
According to prosecutors, Pettiegrew was implicated by DNA found at the scene of The Record-Courier break-in taken from a bottle of whisky he allegedly left.
He was convicted of burglaries in South Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Douglas County.
No court date has been set for Pettigrew. He was represented by attorney John Malone when he was sentenced on the attempted burglary in April 2020.
