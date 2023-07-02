Cool Beans Creamery & Deli celebrating grand opening for the summer season

Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is located on Highway 50 in Meyers, Calif.

Provided / Cool Beans Creamery & Deli

MEYERS, Calif. – With warm temperatures on the rise, South Lake Tahoe is finally seeing the effects of summertime. Along with the longer days and more time in the sunshine, a summertime staple is coming to Meyers: ice cream.

New business, Cool Beans Creamery & Deli, has officially opened its doors, serving up ice cream scoops and classic sundaes for the Meyers and South Lake Tahoe communities to enjoy. After several years of the shop space being closed due to the pandemic and other factors, owner of Cool Beans Creamery & Deli, Cara Mosedale, is excited to bring this space back to the local community.

“I bought the space initially in 2019 when it used to be the Meyers Downtown Cafe,” Mosedale said. “It was initially a breakfast and brunch spot, and I also did dinner as well, but then Covid hit. That changed everything. When we closed for the second time in February 2021 due to the pandemic, I had a kitchen fire in the space.”

Once the kitchen fire happened, Mosedale needed to redo everything in the building to make it operational again. After a several year renovation process of redoing electrical, plumbing, fixtures, flooring, and more – Mosedale is elated to bring back the space with a new ice cream and deli shop.

“It took me two years and three months to get everything back up to code, and we officially just opened for a soft opening of Cool Beans Creamery in mid-June,” Mosedale said. “It’s so great to be back a part of the community and seeing my customers’ faces everyday come in again.”

Along with renovating the shop space, Mosedale has also created a unique, welcoming outdoor space for Cool Beans Creamery & Deli customers to enjoy and feel welcome. The outdoor space has firepits, comfortable couches and seating, and offers great views for people watching in the hub of Meyers.

Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is open and serving ice cream and deli sandwiches year-round in Meyers, Calif. Provided / Cool Beans Creamery & Deli

“I really wanted to create a space where people feel welcome to come and hang out,” Mosedale said. “With our location being right below The Divided Sky, we’re a great stop along the way for locals, visitors, and families for everyone to just come out and enjoy a scoop of ice cream.”

With Cool Beans Creamery & Deli hosting their soft opening, the shop is already ramping up their offerings, and will be celebrating the grand opening of their deli service on Saturday, July 1. The shop will offer a “build your own sandwich” option, as well offer signature sandwiches for customers to indulge in.

Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is celebrating their grand opening. Provided / Cool Beans Creamery & Deli

Mosedale is positive that bringing back the shop space with a new, fresh business will unify the Meyers community, and is eager to bring back the connection with previous and new customers through unique community collaboration such as selling local artists’ work in her space and utilizing the space for local events and private parties.

“I’m so excited to bring this space back to the Meyers community, I want it to serve as a space for everyone to come out and really enjoy,” Mosedale said. “With being a collaborative, supportive business in town, it’s great to showcase local artists in this space, and have 100% of the sale of their art go back to them. Having the art decorate my shop space is enough for me.”

With ramping up for the busy summer season ahead, Mosedale reflects back on the roots of her business, and credits the local community for keeping the business going.

Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is dog-friendly and offers pup cups to your furry family members. Provided / Cool Beans Creamery & Deli

“The people make this so fulfilling,” Mosedale said. “Anyone can serve ice cream, but knowing everyone that’s coming in, knowing the locals, knowing the children and getting to know everyone as a part of the community is so special; I cherish it and truly enjoy seeing everyone that’s a part of our special Meyers and South Lake Tahoe community.”

Along with ice cream and a full-service deli, Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is also offering event space for local community events as well as private parties. The shop will also be open year-round, being the only shop in Meyers serving up ice cream and sandwiches throughout all four seasons.

“Spread the word and come check us out,” Mosedale said. “Come on out and have a scoop with your family and with us. We are very welcoming, and super dog-friendly too; and are super excited for the summer season ahead!”

Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is located directly below The Divided Sky on Highway 50 in the center of Meyers, Calif. The shop is currently open Wednesday – Friday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cool Beans Creamery & Deli is also currently hiring for summer seasonal positions.

For more information on Cool Beans Creamery & Deli, call 530-573-0228, or follow them on Instagram at @coolbeans_icecream.