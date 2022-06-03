Cooldown, rain possible this weekend at Tahoe; ‘Heat wave’ on tap

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A slight cooldown and possible rain showers are on tap for this weekend at Lake Tahoe, but a major warm up is expected next week to well over seasonal averages.

The National Weather Service in Reno said Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 68 and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The high temps drop over the weekend starting with a high of 62 on Saturday. It is expected to be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph which will push in possible precipitation overnight.

There is a 50% chance of showers on Sunday with a high near 63. Heavier rain is expected to stay north of the basin. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will ramp up next week. The service said highs will jump back into the 70s on Monday before jumping to about 10 degrees over seasonal averages on Tuesday through Thursday. The high temps slowly rise with Tuesday forecast to be about 78, 79 for Wednesday and into the low 80s on Thursday.

The record high for the time of year in South Lake Tahoe is 88, set on Tuesday and Wednesday in 2013.

“With this being our first heatwave of meteorological summer, it may feel worse as we aren’t acclimated to it yet,” the service said. “Be sure to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks, especially if doing outdoor work midday. With the heat comes increasing low level instability and we could see isolated afternoon thunderstorms develop as well by late week into next weekend.”