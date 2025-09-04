Cooler temps, possible peak dusting on tap for Tahoe next week

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Summer may be holding on in South Lake Tahoe, but a change is just around the corner. Through the first weekend of September, the Basin will stay in a familiar late-summer pattern of dry skies and mild afternoons.

By the middle of next week, though, a fall-like system is expected to shake things up. Forecasters at the National Weather Service- Reno are tracking a trough and low-pressure system moving into California around Wednesday, Sept. 10, ushering in much cooler air and the possibility of scattered showers.

Daytime highs are projected to tumble into the 50s at lower elevations and the 40s in higher terrain, with overnight lows running about 10 degrees colder than average. While it’s not quite cold enough for snow at lake level, the region’s tallest peaks could see their first light dusting of the season. According to OpenSnow, the snow line is expected near 9,000 feet — just low enough to give the highest ridges a touch of white if showers develop.

For now, the message is clear: enjoy these last warm days of summer, because next week will serve up a crisp reminder that fall is knocking at the Sierra’s door.