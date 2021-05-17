Cooler temps, rain, snow possible this week for Lake Tahoe
Thunderstorms made their way through the Lake Tahoe basin this weekend and more rain and cooler temperatures are on tap this week.
The National Weather Service in Reno said a few storms may linger Monday in the high country otherwise warmer and drier conditions start the week.
The highs for Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 70 with the overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wind gusts could get up to 20 mph with steady afternoon winds.
The winds kick up and the temperatures cool beginning on Wednesday. The high is expected to be around 60 with southwest winds reaching up to 30 mph.
Wednesday night the clouds increase with slightly stronger wind gusts and the overnight low drops to about freezing.
The service is forecasting temperatures that “will easily” be 15-20 degrees below average Thursday through Saturday. Strong winds will make the temperatures feel even colder.
There is a 30% chance of snow showers Thursday morning with little or no accumulation expected. The afternoon high will stay in the high 40s before dropping into the high 20s overnight.
As far as precipitation goes, the service said there will be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms along with heavier showers capable of producing snow.
“While snow accumulation is hard to achieve this time of year, heavier snow showers could produce brief accumulations outside of daylight hours for mountain locations,” the service said.
Overnight lows on Friday and Saturday could fall below freezing that could impact sensitive vegetation.
