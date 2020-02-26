Corcoran acquires Oliver Luxury Real Estate

Oliver Luxury Real Estate of Lake Tahoe and Reno and Bay Area’s Zephyr Real Estate have been acquired by the Corcoran Group.

Corcoran is franchising its branding and the new affiliate will be called Corcoran Gloval Living, the New York-based brokerage announced in a press release.

The new company consists of 13 offices, 450 agents that has produced $2.6 billion in sales, according to the release.

Corcoran’s powerhouse affiliate serves San Francisco, Marin County, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.

Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman recently announced the rollout of the company’s first major franchise affiliate.

“With our deep experience in high-end, competitive East Coast markets, it is a natural move for Corcoran to head west with our first franchise affiliate,” Liebman said in the release. “The launch of Corcoran Global Living is a huge first step in our franchise ambitions, combining two leading firms to form one powerhouse company. Leveraging the extensive local expertise of these talented agents, the strong recognition of the Corcoran brand, and the unmatched resources of Realogy, this new partnership will enable agents to dramatically boost their visibility.”

Corcoran Global Living will be led by founder and CEO Michael Mahon.

“We’re building something unique with Corcoran Global Living,” said Mahon, who formerly held top executive positions as President of the independent brokerages of HER Realtors of the Midwest, and First Team Real Estate of Southern California,” Mahon said in the release.

“The announcement of the inception of Corcoran Global Living sets forth our foundation of uniting independent brokerages and top-performing sales associates across many of the most desired communities throughout the Western United States. Our culture is infectious, as our people make the difference, and we feel there is no more important investment in our growth of creating the No. 1 independent brokerage of choice across the Western United States, than our continued investment in our people.”