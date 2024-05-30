Corley Ranch in Gardnerville hosts 2nd Backcountry Festival

WHAT: Backcountry Festival WHEN: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2 WHERE: Corley Ranch — 859 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV 89410 TICKETS, LINEUP, MORE: http://www.backcountryfest.com

Country music, barbecue and majestic views of the Sierra Nevada are on the menu at Backcountry Music Festival in Gardnerville. The second-year event features award-winning musicians and plenty more to discover amid the spacious and grassy grounds of the Corley Ranch May 31 to June 2.

Twenty-five bands are making their way to play their music on the ranch. There’s a mix of nationally touring artists and local musicians.

“Anybody who is into country and western or Americana music, you’re sure to have a good time,” said Ryan Kronenberg, who produces the festival.

Kronenberg, who lives in the area and grew up in Minden, Genoa and other parts of the valley, has started other festivals and watched them grow, and he wanted to bring Backcountry Festival to his backyard.

“I really believe in this place, and I wanted to bring a music event to the Carson Valley that was in alignment with the culture, and that was country music and barbecue,” he said.

The festival brings in top-notch production with the stage, sound, lights and everything that goes into putting on a good show.

Headlining on different nights are Justin Moore, Charles Wesley Godwin and Brent Cobb. Also performing will be The Cadillac Three, Josh Meloy, Evan Honer, Uncle Lucius, Canaan Smith, Kolton more & The Clever Few, Kat Hasty, Ashley Monroe, Redferrin, The Brothers Comatose, Lauren Watkins, Ashley Anne, Zandi Holup, The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, The Hattie Craven Band, Shadowgrass, Willy Tea Taylor & The Fellership, Gethen Jenkins, Everyday Outlaw, Jakota Wass, Brad Parsons, Nevada 445.

As with any music festival, Kronenberg said there is a lot to discover, as many people won’t know every band on the lineup.

“First of all, if you’re a music lover, festivals are a music discovery,” Kronenberg said.

He himself discovered some new bands while looking for bands to play, and he’s excited for this lineup.

“I’m discovering new things like Evan Honer, and a few others,” he said. “I’m like, ‘wow’ this guy is really good. If this guy delivers like they do on videos, this is gonna be a good show.”

Festivals like Backcountry also provide the opportunity to see smaller artists on their path to stardom.

“A lot of these musicians are growing, and they are on their way up,” Kronenberg said.

JUSTIN MOORE

Multi-platinum artist and 12-time No. 1 hitmaker Justin Moore headlines the festival on Friday night. He said it’s been a few years since he’s been out this way.

“That area is beautiful and any time we have a chance to get out that way we take advantage,” he said.

He said the vibe at Backcountry is right up his alley, since he grew up — and still lives in — a town of 300 people in south Arkansas. They always take up the opportunity to play in unique places such as Corley Ranch.

“That’s what country music represents to me,” he said. “It’s like-minded people and people who can relate to each other.”

You’ll be hearing some of his hit songs at the festival such as No. 1 “You, Me, And Whiskey” “We Didn’t Have Much,” “Why We Drink,” “Bait A Hook,” and hear his newest song “This Is My Dirt.”

CORLEY RANCH

The spacious grounds at the ranch provide plenty of room for dancing, relaxing and camping with nearly 300 acres. The festival grounds including the camping section are also very grassy, which Kronenberg said makes for a comfortable environment since it won’t be dusty.

“As far as the layout and camping, I would love to touch on how beautiful the ranch is,” Kronenberg said. “It’s a nice, lush pasture-style for both the camping and the music.”

There are tremendous views all around with the Sierra Nevada as the backdrop for the stages.

Returning fans can expect a similar setup and atmosphere as last year. The only big change will be the placement of the stages, with the secondary stage going on the side of the mainstage, so fans can set up a homebase and not have to move too far to see all the music.

The festival atmosphere is very family friendly, Kronenberg said. There is a Kids Zone for activities for the children, and last year there were many kids running around enjoying the music, with plenty of space for them to run and play.

VALUE

Kronenberg wanted to emphasize the value you get for a festival ticket. He compared it to seeing a concert with one band headlining and said the prices are very similar.

“We’re offering an entire day of a festival for basically the same price for what most people pay for one headliner show,” he said. “I know people think they are expensive, but realistically there is a lot of value there.”

There will be a discount for Douglas County residents. These are for single-day tickets, and they will only be available at the venue for the day of the show.

For tickets and information visit online: http://www.backcountryfest.com .